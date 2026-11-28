The Brooklyn Nets were demolished by the Toronto Raptors 124-120 on Black Friday.

The Nets stopped the bleeding a bit when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 104-97 on Wednesday in a battle of two of the worst teams in the league, but they failed to build on any of the positive momentum of that win.

The score was certainly not in Brooklyn's favor, and the Nets failed to hold their own on the glass, but even on a chaotic night as dark as the day after Thanksgiving, there are at least a few positives the Nets could take away.

Mikel Brown Jr. Responds with Efficient Shooting Night

Mikel Brown finished with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, drilling four of his six attempts from 3-point range.

He kicked this one off with a circus layup, showcasing the hangtime that could help him make a living at the rim for years to come.

Brown also showcased excellent movement off the ball and a knack for hitting pullup jumpers against tight defense.

Let's face it. The Nets are still deep in a rebuilding situation, so at this point, you gotta take a big performance from Brown as a silver lining on an otherwise ugly night.

Jordi Digs Deep into His Bench

Nets coach Jordi Fernandez had 13 of his players at least seven minutes in this one, as 10 of them played at least 10 minutes.

On a team that is struggling to find its rhythm, sometimes you gotta push as many buttons as possible and see which units find themselves clicking throughout the course of a game.

It was shocking to see Grant Nelson end up playing 21 minutes, but in a lopsided affair, you might as well see what you can get from some rotational hopefuls.

Nets Need More From Their Bigs

Day'Ron Sharpe has gotten off to a solid start to the season in his first year as a full-time starter but struggled to make much of an impact in this one.

Danny Wolf has drawn some starts at guard in some bigger lineups. When he's getting downhill, hitting the triple and actively moving the ball, the team can put up points in a hurry.

Julius Randle finished with 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, five rebounds and five assists but still insists on firing away from deep with mixed results, failing to cash in any of his five attempts from downtown.