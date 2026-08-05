Bam Adebayo Lists Former Nets Star in Personal Top 5 All-Time Players

Everyone these days has an opinion about the best players in NBA history.

People generally debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the GOAT, with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar occasionally entering the conversation.

However, if you ask Bam Adebayo, two of those names would be left out of the conversation in favor of former Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.

Bam Adebayo lists his Top 5 NBA Players of All-Time:



Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry

Michael Jordan

Kevin Durant

Tim Duncan



(via @TheHeatCentral) pic.twitter.com/LxGY4xSsn7 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 2, 2026

Durant certainly held his own against James when it came to debating who the best player in the NBA was for much of the 2010s, but most people tended to favor James over Durant in such debates.

However, Durant's elite three-level scoring, efficient scoring on and off the ball, and knack for hitting difficult shots from the toughest angles have helped him mesh well in just about every situation he's been a part of, including his time with the Nets.

Durant's gravity on the floor allowed all of his teammates to set the tone early but then whenever the Nets needed him to cook, he most certainly delivered.

The Nets nearly got past the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the 2021 playoffs with Kyrie Irving out of the lineup and James Harden essentially operating on one leg, posting a near 50 point triple double in Game 5 in that series followed by another 48 point effort in Game 7, only for his big toe to spoil what could've been a series-clinching shot.

Durant has won big games with a myriad of superstars by his side, helping the Golden State Warriors win championships in 2017 and 2018 alongside Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green before signing with Brooklyn.

He's been to the NBA Finals with Russell Westbrook and Harden by his side and very well could've gotten to the Finals had injuries and other circumstances not gotten in the way in Brooklyn.

Durant was supposed to build a long-term legacy in Brooklyn alongside Irving. Both were expected to spend most of the rest of their career in the borough and win at least one championship together, squashing a ton of narratives in the process.

Unfortunately, the NBA is an unpredictable league, and once adversity hits, a lot of star players see little incentive in sticking it through those situations.

Under different circumstances, the 7/11 era could've been a golden era in Brooklyn history and inspired a whole generation of fans to support the Nets instead of the New York Knicks.