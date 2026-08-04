Former MVP Guard Could Sign with Brooklyn Nets to Help Mentor Mikel Brown Jr.

The Brooklyn Nets still have room to make another addition in free agency.

The team seems set on running the offense through Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. while letting Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin develop in the background.

Though the franchise may not actively be looking to add another veteran, a case could be made for Russell Westbrook, who Brown grew up rooting for.

Growing up, Mikel Brown Jr. picked 0⃣ for Damian Lillard & Russell Westbrook...



The No. 6 overall pick talks about being hyped to go against Dame, who has been a mentor for him (and gives him a birthday shoutout!) at the NBA Rookie Photoshoot! pic.twitter.com/CP4TFDoTyM — NBA (@NBA) July 15, 2026

Westbrook is nearing the end of his career, but he still proved to be a triple-double threat last season, averaging 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in 64 games with the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets are not stocked at the guard position by any means. Dëmin may end up being a small forward when he grows more into his frame and Brown might need a little bit of time to get used to playing big minutes at the next level.

As the old saying goes, competition breeds excellence. The Nets need a guy who is going to give it his all each and every possession and isn't afraid to hold his teammates accountable.

The Nets' young core, especially Brown, could get a close-up look at Westbrook's work ethic and get to know how it helped him win an MVP and average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Brown has a lot of the same athletic traits Westbrook was known for earlier in his career. Now it's just about Brown developing the fearless, relentless mindset that helps him attack the rim and be an active force on both ends of the floor.

Westbrook averaged nearly 30 minutes per game last season. It's safe to say that wherever he goes, he's going to want to play and not just be a bench-warming veteran.

Westbrook's name still has enough global appeal that it could help put fans in the seats at Barclays Center, sell Nets merchandise and draw in social media audiences from all over the world.

Sometimes a rebuilding team needs to bring in a former All-Star to generate at least some buzz around the team, as long as the player is willing to sacrifice at least some of their ego for the betterment of their team.

If the Nets aren't willing to bring in a veteran of Westbrook's magnitude, perhaps they could look to the trade market and make a play for a star player who might benefit from a change of scenery.