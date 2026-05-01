Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 Season Player Grades: Day'Ron Sharpe

Improvement isn't always linear in the NBA. No player on the Brooklyn Nets roster knows that better than Day'Ron Sharpe.

The Nets' backup big man just finished up his fifth NBA campaign, and it was by far his best one yet. The former North Carolina Tar Heel finally put it all together on both ends of the court to deliver a strong season for head coach Jordi Fernandez.

Sharpe appeared in a career-high 62 games, making just seven starts as he was used primarily off the bench. He put up a career-best 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 60.1% from the field, the first time in his career that he eclipsed 60% shooting.

All the numbers that show up in the box score saw major improvements from Sharpe, but it was the small things he did every night that should have fans the most excited about his future. He was very good on the defensive side of the ball, being able to switch the pick-and-roll well and get his hands in the passing lanes.

Despite being 6-foot-10, he wasn't a huge rim protector last season, posting a career-worst 0.4 blocks per game. Even with that, his ability to defend outside the paint offered some much-needed defensive versatility for a Nets team that desperately needed it.

Offensively, many things went right for Sharpe. He was great on the glass, grabbing nearly three offensive rebounds a game. He passed the rock great from inside the paint, finding the open shooters on the perimeter. He was an elite finisher at the rim, shooting 71.2% on those shots last season.

Sharpe brought so much to the game off the bench for Fernandez's bunch. Anytime he entered the contest, Brooklyn's energy and hustle went up another level. He was a guy that teammates loved to be around, both on and off the court. That's a trait that can't be taught or learned.

His improvement last season is very telling of the work put in by the organization to get better at player development. This franchise will rely on young players to carry the load in the very near future, so having some success making those young players better already is a great sign.

Sharpe has a team option for next season, which should be picked up as soon as possible. He should be a cornerstone of this team for years to come. Last season was just the start for Sharpe.

Season grade: A+