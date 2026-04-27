What Were the Nets Biggest Flaws on the Defensive End of the Floor?

The Brooklyn Nets boasted a bottom-five offense and defense in the NBA this season. With the youngest roster in the league and their heart set on a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, poor performances on both sides of the court were expected.

We already dove into some of the biggest flaws of the NBA's worst scoring offense and what needs to be improved heading into next season –– now it's time to examine the defense.

Despite only allowing 115.9 points per game, the 17th-best mark in the league, the Nets had several factors contributing to a poor overall defensive rating. There were, however, moments of hope for an improved team defense and individual building blocks. But the focus outlined below will be on the flaws.

Easy Three-Point Opportunities

Brooklyn's lineups often got lost in rotations. Miscommunications on matchups led to open opportunities from beyond the arc for opposing offenses. While the defense gave up the league's lowest number of three-point attempts per game at 32.9, the conversion rate at which it allowed was the highest mark in the league.

The amount of screens and off-ball movement that other teams do has clearly been a challenge for the Nets' youth to guard. With the amount of athleticism that this team possesses, running the opposition off the three-point line can help make the defense more consistent.

Giving up Points at the Line

Allowing a high number of free throws aligns with Brooklyn's inexperience. There would be times when defenders weren't even getting beaten, but they would throw in an unnecessary reach or hip bump to send opponents to the free-throw line.

The Nets gave up the fourth-highest free-throw rate and dealt out the fifth-most fouls per game in the NBA. These poor numbers were amplified in March and April of the regular season when the bulk of their rotation was made up of rookies and G League players. Discipline on defense is something that comes with time, and many of Brooklyn's developmental pieces are high-IQ players who should improve this trait next season.

Lack of Interior Presence

The best two-man rotation for the Nets this season was in the front court. Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe both produced some of the best seasons of their careers. Despite that, Brooklyn's interior defense was often its downfall. It allowed the seventh most points in the paint this season.

A lack of shot blocking and young perimeter defenders who were prone to getting beaten off the dribble didn't help this effort. The Nets averaged the eighth-most blocks per game in the league, and Claxton posted close to career-low numbers in blocks.

Improving the help defense will be the most important factor in limiting paint points. Brooklyn will have the chance to bring in elite shot blockers and perimeter defenders through the draft or free agency.