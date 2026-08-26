Brooklyn Nets Disrespected in Latest ESPN NBA Projection

The Brooklyn Nets weren't a very good basketball team last season.

They finished the season with the third-worst record in the NBA at 20-62. On both ends of the court, the Nets left a lot to be desired with their play. Entering the 2026-27 season, there's hope and optimism that things will start to take a step in the right direction for the organization. One major sports media outlet isn't as optimistic about Brooklyn.

ESPN's group of NBA insiders released their Summer projections for each team heading into the new season. The group of writers has the Nets finishing with the worst record in the league at 18-64, two games worse than last season. ESPN had the following to say about the Nets.

"The Nets ... are also here, but Brooklyn did add former All-NBA forward Julius Randle to help provide legitimacy to its rebuild." Jamal Collier, ESPN

Projecting the Nets to win fewer games than they did last season is an interesting opinion given the roster improvements made this offseason. While Nic Claxton's absence will definitely be felt, especially defensively, it's not like the Nets lost an irreplaceable All-Star center. Day'Ron Sharpe is in line for a huge breakout campaign at the center position. And the rest of the roster is much improved.

Julius Randle may not be the superstar Minnesota needed him to be, but he's a great floor-raiser. He immediately gives opposing teams another offensive option to worry about, leaving more space for Michael Porter Jr. to work. That duo is capable of combining for 60 or more points on any given night.

Mikel Brown Jr. was selected in the lottery and will join Egor Demin in the backcourt. Brown has immense upside as both a scorer and playmaker and should turn in a really solid rookie season. Demin looks primed for a big scoring season after a good rookie year and outstanding Summer League. Brooklyn's backcourt is young and inexperienced, but more than talented enough to hold its own.

The bench unit isn't anything too spectacular, but veterans Moe Wagner and Keon Ellis should pair nicely with a young crop of hungry players with something to prove. That unit, led by Nolan Traore, could surprise a lot of people.

The Nets aren't whirlbeaters. They'll be lucky to make a play-in spot in a suddenly very deep and loaded Eastern Conference. But projecting them to win just 18 games after some decent offseason moves is the kind of bulletin board material a coaching staff dreams of. The Nets may not be a contender just yet, but they're good enough to outperform some of these comically low win totals.