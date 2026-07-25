Three Things the Nets Must Do to Contend For a Play-In Spot

The Brooklyn Nets are aiming to take a step forward next season following a few tough rebuilding years.

The Nets don't own their 2027 first-round pick, so there's no incentive to tank again. The time is now for real progress. The next logical step for Brooklyn is to contend for a play-in spot.

It won't be easy in a rejuvenated Eastern Conference, but the front office has rebuilt the roster in hopes of achieving that. To do so, the Nets will need a few key things to change from last season. And a few things to go their way. Here are three things the Nets must do next season if they want to snag a play-in spot.

1. Improve Three-Point Shooting

The Nets tied the Sacramento Kings as the worst three-point shooting team last season, knocking down just 34% of their attempts. In today's age of professional basketball, making defenses pay from behind the arc is crucial for any team that wants to win consistently. The Nets have some intriguing pieces on the roster to help improve in that aspect.

Egor Demin was a decent three-point shooter last season and should get better. Michael Porter Jr. can be a sharpshooter, and Julius Randle is a capable shooter too. Rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr. is a microwave scorer who defenses have to respect. If those four guys can be decent shooters, the Nets can make their way toward the middle of the pack in three-point shooting.

2. Develop Young Guards

There is a bevy of young guards with untapped potential in Brooklyn. The coaching staff must develop them to provide the depth needed to contend. Demin and Brown will take most of the headlines as the lottery picks. Their development will be front and center to watch. But it's the other guys who must improve.

Nolan Traoré showed flashes last season and needs to become the go-to backup point guard next year. Drake Powell and Ben Saraf were inconsistent as rookies and struggled mightily in the Summer League. If Jordi Fernandez and his staff can't get something out of those three guards, Brooklyn won't have the necessary depth. Their development is crucial.

3. Figure Out Defensive Identity

The Nets were a poor defensive team last season. Their 116.0 defensive efficiency rating was the fifth-worst in the league. Brooklyn didn't really do anything well on that end of the court. That needs to change next season. And it starts with finding an identity. Some teams build from the center defensively, relying on dominant big men to eliminate opportunities at the rim. Other teams rely on flexible wings who can guard all five positions.

The Nets will need to get creative. They don't have a dominant defensive big man or great defensive wings to lead the way. Fernandez may need to lean on his young backcourt to lead the way defensively. It's a tall ask for those guys, but it may be the best way for the Nets to improve on that end of the court. Without that improvement, any hopes of a play-in berth will be over before it can start.