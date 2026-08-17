What Will the Brooklyn Nets' Identity Be This Season?

Whether it be their own doing or the circumstances of the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of a holding pattern the last few seasons. A short stint of title contention in the early 2020s has been followed by a combination of mediocre basketball and unfortunate lottery luck.

The Nets have clearly been rebuilding since 2024, but the losing didn't do them any favors in the NBA Draft. Brooklyn slipped in the lottery in back-to-back years, and now the league is uber-competitive with the latest draft reform. Dropping games is no longer incentivized.

The Nets played into this ideology over the summer, acquiring veterans such as Julius Randle, Moritz Wagner and Keon Ellis. They should raise their floor, but the main question is: by how much?

Perhaps an even bigger question comes in the form of Brooklyn's identity.

How will Jordi Fernández mesh Randle with fellow ball-dominant forward Michael Porter Jr.? Can the two coexist, or will someone depart by this season's trade deadline?

What about the young nucleus of Egor Dёmin and Mikel Brown Jr.? The two guards should mix well, but can this duo develop while also having to cater to the needs of the frontcourt?

Porter was awesome last season. Averaging a career-high 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 46-36-86 shooting splits, the 6-foot-10 wing generated legitimate buzz as an All-Star despite Brooklyn's putrid record.

However, he didn't mesh well with the young core. One could say it was due to a lack of talent, but the shoot-first play style of Porter didn't exactly favor the development of Dёmin and the four first-round rookies from last season.

Of course, trades can wipe this whole discussion away. Porter's contract extension still looms, with one year worth $40.8 million left on his current deal. The Nets can either extend him, which would lock him on the roster for the entire season, or entertain the trade market.

Randle isn't due for an extension, but it's not out of the question for Brooklyn to eventually flip him by the February deadline.

Fernández will likely have to lean into one or the other. Does he double down on what he discussed in the early stages of his hiring (selfless, fast-paced, pass-heavy basketball), or will he let Porter and Randle slow the game down in hopes of the high-scoring numbers translating to wins?