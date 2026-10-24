Brooklyn Nets Must Contain Cavaliers' Frontcourt to Avoid 0-2 Start

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, and the battle in the paint could be the deciding factor.

On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play their first road game of the season as they head to Cleveland to battle the Cavaliers. After both teams fell in their season opener, they’ll be looking to avoid an 0-2 start to the season, which should make for a fun battle.

Obviously, the Cavaliers’ backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden will be looking to lead the way for the home team. However, the swing factor on Saturday night could be how Brooklyn handles the frontcourt of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

While the Nets’ size isn’t exactly at the same level as many other teams around the league, they shouldn’t have any issues being physical. With Julius Randle and Day’Ron Sharpe holding things down inside, the Nets’ ability to limit Mobley and Allen could be a sign of how things will shake out for the season.

Although it will be difficult for Brooklyn to contain or outplay the Cavaliers’ duo down low, the battle beyond the starting lineups may actually favor the Nets. In Thursday’s opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Cavaliers didn’t use any big men beyond Mobley and Allen, whereas the Nets seem more than willing to give Moe Wagner and Noah Clowney some run.

In theory, frontcourt size should be a clear advantage for Cleveland, but the depth Jordi Fernandez has at his disposal could give the Nets a leg up. Of course, there’s no denying the impact Mobley and Allen have when they’re on the floor and how disruptive that duo could be to the Nets’ offensive attack.

Another place Brooklyn will need to focus on is the rebounding battle. On Wednesday night, Randle, Sharpe and Wagner combined for 16 rebounds, which may not cut it against a team like Cleveland.

While the Cavaliers’ duo only managed 15 combined rebounds in their opener, Mobley and Allen each have nights throughout the season where they dominate on the glass. Ideally, the Nets will be able to showcase that Randle and Sharpe can have nights like that as well, and it would be a welcome sight if Saturday happened to be one of those nights.

In any case, the Cavaliers’ duo of Mobley and Allen will be a handful for the Nets to handle, but this new-look roster might just be equipped to win the battle inside and get a win for the first time this season.