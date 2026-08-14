Brooklyn Nets Tied for Fewest Nationally Televised Games This Season

The NBA schedule is officially out, and as expected, the Brooklyn Nets were given the short end of the stick. One of the league's rebuilding teams isn't expected to get much recognition, and with the New York Knicks at the forefront of attention coming off a championship run, their cross-town rival is left in a different direction.

That shouldn't deter Nets fans from an exciting blueprint for the future. Brooklyn still boasts some form of talent, raising its floor this offseason with the acquisitions of Julius Randle, Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner. On top of that, the organization has the foundation in Egor Dёmin, Mikel Brown Jr. and the rest of a young guard core featured next to Michael Porter Jr.

Brooklyn's schedule, marketed in a hilarious video featuring Dёmin and Brown, ties the New Orleans Pelicans for the most back-to-backs of any NBA team this season at 16. But the part of the schedule most fans look for is the number of nationally televised games.

It's no surprise that the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers lead the way with 34 games, and neither should the bottom of the list. The Nets, Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings are tied for the fewest nationally televised games at a whopping... two.

The first matchup for Brooklyn is against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road, marking Randle's return to his former team. That will be played on Nov. 23 and broadcast on NBCSN/Peacock.

The Nets acquired the former All-NBA forward in a trade that was later merged with the LaMelo Ball blockbuster to create a four-team deal. Brooklyn parted ways with long-time center Nic Claxton, who was sent to the Chicago Bulls.

The second nationally televised game comes on Jan. 20 against Chicago, broadcast on ESPN. But this is a confusing one.

Claxton's first game back in Brooklyn comes on Nov. 18. If any Nets-Bulls game should be on national TV, it should be that one. Other options for the ESPN game could include Knicks-Nets (New York rivalry) or Kings-Nets (Brown vs. Darius Acuff Jr.). There are better options than Claxton's second game at Barclays Center.

It's a stretch, but the most exciting part of this matchup will be Brown going up against fellow lottery pick Caleb Wilson, although the two play vastly different positions. Again, this will have already taken place in November.

Fortunately, the national TV schedule is subject to change. Games can get cut from networks due to trades, signings, etc. For now, catch the Nets exclusively on local broadcasts in 80 of 82 instances this regular season.