Moritz Wagner's New Contract With the Brooklyn Nets Revealed

It's not news that Moritz Wagner has been a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The former Orlando Magic big man agreed to a deal with his new team on July 1, but while that was made public knowledge on the first of the month, there was never an official press release until the last of the month.

Wagner and the Nets made this deal official on July 31, signing a two-year, $18.45 million contract. But this isn't your average two-year deal. Brooklyn and Wagner agreed to a certain term in the second season, which creates an interesting task for the Nets after the 2026-27 season. It was released days after the signing.

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the first year of the contract is worth $9 million, with the second being $9.45 million. However, the latter season is a mutual option, which means either Wagner or the Nets can opt into that contract for 2027-28. It's something extremely unique, something that almost never happens.

Brooklyn and recent signing Keon Ellis have the same terms with a two-year, $18 million deal. According to New Orleans Pelicans writer Shamit Dua, both sides would have to agree to terminate the contract for only one year to be played.

This seems like a savvy move on the Nets' part, because on the one hand, if Wagner plays above his contractual value in a new situation, Brooklyn will have him on a cheap deal in year two.

Even if he underperforms and opts into 2027-28, that $9.45 million isn't anywhere near crippling, especially when considering the Nets still have $4.9 million in cap space this summer, according to Smith.

Wagner is expected to be the backup center to Day'Ron Sharpe in Brooklyn. Last season, the 29-year-old appeared in 36 games, averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds. However, his production and efficiency have always been parallel to his playing time.

In 2024-25, he put up 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 56-36-72 shooting splits. The 6-foot-11 German can space the floor and get scrappy as a role player, which should balance the ball-dominant play styles of Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle.

Whether or not Wagner's Nets career goes past 2026-27, he raises their floor this season with his veteran presence. Brooklyn still has a young core in place, mostly in the backcourt, so this frontcourt full of experienced players could provide mentorship and help develop the unit.