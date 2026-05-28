Could the Brooklyn Nets Reunite With a Sharpshooter This Offseason?

The Brooklyn Nets have a pipeline established with the New York Knicks after the Mikal Bridges trade in 2024. To a lesser but still important degree, there's another pipeline between the in-state rivals in three-point specialist Landry Shamet.

He was on Brooklyn's roster during the 2020-21 season, where he made up one of the best sharpshooting duos in the NBA with Joe Harris. Shamet averaged 9.3 points on 38.7% three-point shooting and was a serviceable defender, but the Nets didn't extend him. He was a top seven point scorer and top three outside shooter for his lone season with the team.

The extension that never happened wasn't because the front office didn't want Shamet –– it was a cap issue. He was in the last season of his rookie contract, and after a solid season in Brooklyn, he demanded a 4-year, $42.5 million contract from the Phoenix Suns. The Nets couldn't match that deal due to the restrictions that Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving put on their salary allocations.

Jump forward to today, and Shamet is in his second season with the Knicks. His initial 2024-25 campaign with New York was the worst statistical season of his career. He averaged 5.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, but still shot a respectable 39.7% from deep.

Shamet barely made the Knicks roster this season, having a retiring Malcolm Brogdon to thank. His shooting splits were similar to his first season in the blue and orange, but his playing time shot up due to contributions outside of three-point shooting. He averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 39.2% shooting from deep.

His regular season performance isn't what's increased his market value from a 1-year minimum contract. Shamet's only playing 13.5 minutes per game in the playoffs, but he's shooting a blazing 60% from three.

The Nets had the worst three-point percentage and were a bottom-15 team in terms of three-point makes this season. They also only had one player shoot better than 38% from deep. Shamet would immediately compete with Egor Dëmin and Michael Porter Jr. as the best perimeter threats on the team.

He likely wouldn't be on another minimum contract with the way he's closed this season, but they can afford to pay him in the $7-$10 million range with some of the most cap space heading into this offseason.

If Brooklyn wants to climb out of the NBA’s basement in three-point shooting, bringing back Shamet could be a low-risk move that provides the spacing and veteran presence the Nets sorely lacked this season.