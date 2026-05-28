It's been nearly two years since the Brooklyn Nets shockingly sent Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks.

Bridges was just 27 years old at the time and still under contract for another two seasons. He has quickly grown into a fan-favorite over his two seasons in Brooklyn due to his stellar two-way play. The decision to move him to Brooklyn's cross-town rival was very divisive among the fanbase.

Now that the trade has had a few seasons to play out, it's time to dive into this move. Did the Nets get good value for Bridges? Or did the Knicks fleece the deal?

The Mikal Bridges Trade

Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York received: Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, 2026 second-round pick

Brooklyn received: Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, four unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029, 2031), one protected first-round pick (2025 via Milwaukee), an unprotected 2028 first-round pick swap, and a 2025 second-round pick

For the Knicks, it hasn't always been pretty, but this ended up being a home run trade. They signed Bridges to a new four-year extension that starts next season, and he was a big part of a team that just made the NBA Finals. Bridges averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game over the Knicks' last two playoff series.

For the Nets, things are a little trickier. The trio of players they received combined to play just 27 games in Brooklyn. That part of the move is a wash. The real prize in this deal was the bevy of first-round picks the Nets received for Bridges.

Most of those picks haven't been conveyed yet, but the ones that have are promising so far. Brooklyn got Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf in last year's draft with picks acquired in this deal. While neither of those guys looks like a franchise-altering talent, they both displayed traits of solid contributors on winning teams.

While there are still multiple other first-round picks to come from this trade, the value of those picks is up in the air. The Knicks look poised to be contenders for a while, especially in the Eastern Conference. There's a good chance the rest of those first-rounders end up in the 20's. It's not impossible to find real talent in that part of the draft. But it's much more difficult than a lottery pick.

Looking back on the deal, it's hard to fault the Nets for what they got. Bridges was looking for a new contract, and it was clear Brooklyn didn't want to pay that money. Getting a boatload of first-round picks was probably the best option for Sean Marks and the front office. And if any one of those picks turns into a franchise guy, this trade will be viewed better for Brooklyn.

Right now, the Knicks have gotten the better of the deal. Bridges has helped them reach their first NBA Final in 26 years. But things can change quickly in the NBA. The book isn't closed on this trade just yet.