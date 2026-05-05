Brooklyn Nets 2025-26 Season Player Grades: Nolan Traore

The Brooklyn Nets had five picks to play with in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. They used all five picks, including four of them on guards/primary ball handlers. After taking point guard Egor Demin in the lottery, the Nets doubled up on the position when they took Nolan Traore with the 19th selection.

Traore came over to the NBA from France, where he played professionally the previous season. The 6-foot-3 guard was known for his playmaking ability, with the need to improve as a scorer and defender in the league. The Nets took a flyer on him, and the early results looked promising.

Across his rookie season, Traore appeared in 56 NBA games, making 31 starts. He averaged 8.9 points and 3.8 assists per game. After a slow start to the season, Traore found his footing in February, where he put up 12.2 points and 5.6 assists per game across 12 contests. On the season, he shot 38% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point line.

Traore was very similar to his rookie counterpart Demin, as both young guards flashed elite playmaking skills and improved defense, while lacking the scoring efficiency needed for long-term NBA success. Unlike Demin, who shot the three very well, Traore was below-average from behind the arc.

He'll need to improve his scoring efficiency in the league. Right now, opposing defenses know the scouting report on him. Keep Traore away from the lane and don't let him drive. If you do that, you're going to have success. Traore knows this and will need to make sure he's harder to defend when next season rolls around.

While he didn't score very efficiently, Traore showed off great passing abilities and a knack for finding the open man. He was great at driving to the bucket and kicking out when the help came. And his overall basketball knowledge and IQ were very high for a player his age.

The defense steadily improved as the season went on. He was a pesky defender, getting in passing lanes and helping lead fast-break opportunities for the Nets. There's still work to be done, especially in man defense situations, but the foundation is there for him on that side of the ball.

Overall, Sean Marks and the front office have to be thrilled at the value they found with the 19th pick. Traore looks like a future solid-to-good contributor. He won't be the best player on a championship team. But he'll be someone that everyone on the team can rely on to play his role at a high-level. Those kinds of guys are irreplaceable on great teams.

Season grade: A-