Former Nets Guard Ben Simmons Attempting NBA Comeback

The Brooklyn Nets acquired Ben Simmons in February 2022, breaking up their infamous Big 3 in a move that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was supposed to help the Nets form a new Big 3 alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and perhaps help the team improve a glaring area of weakness, which was their defense.

However, Simmons struggled to stay healthy throughout his time in Brooklyn and eventually found himself out of the league before the age of 30, though he's attempting to make a comeback, according to ESPN Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

"Free agent forward Ben Simmons is expected to be a full participant with "zero restrictions" at a player-led private minicamp for the Australian men's basketball team, beginning Monday in Melbourne, a source told ESPN Andscape on Sunday," Spears wrote.

"Several NBA teams have expressed interest in Simmons, who is open to signing a minimum contract, according to sources. One source said he has a non-guaranteed offer on the table for minicamp with a Western Conference team."

Simmons has apparently regained his athleticism, which helped him attack the rim relentlessly, push the pace and be an active menace on defense during his prime.

However, he doesn't offer much in the scoring department and looked apprehensive to shoot the ball at times, much to the chagrin of fans of the teams he's played on.

Simmons had all the makings of becoming a generational star after being selected No. 1 overall by Philadelphia in 2016, winning Rookie of the Year during the 2017-18 season after missing what would've been his rookie season, making three All-Star teams and being named to one All-NBA team.

Unfortunately, persistent back injuries took a lot out of his game, and he was never able to fully find himself physically or mentally on the basketball court.

At this stage of his career, though, Simmons would not be looked upon as a face of the franchise or even a starting-caliber player. Instead, he could use his playmaking and defensive skills to be a reliable role player.

Though a few NBA teams could certainly give him a look, it's highly unlikely the Nets would consider bringing Simmons back into the fold.

The Nets seem poised to let Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. run the show this season while letting Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. develop at a pace they feel comfortable with.