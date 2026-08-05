Ranking the Atlantic Division Point Guards: How Does Mikel Brown Jr. Stack Up?

The Atlantic Division is stacking up to be the most competitive division in the NBA. The New York Knicks are defending NBA champions. The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers made huge offseason splashes to try and compete. And the Boston Celtics still have a championship pedigree.

That leaves the Brooklyn Nets in a tough spot. They're looking to take a step forward next season, but will have to do so in a difficult division and conference. A big part of that hinges on the young backcourt. In particular, a lot will ride on 2026 lottery pick Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown will be competing night in and out against some of the best point guards the league has to offer. So how does he stack up against his peers? Here's a ranking of every point guard in the Atlantic Division.

5. Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) celebrates after hitting a three-point goal against NC State at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville February 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season stats (with Louisville): 18.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.7 APG, 34.4% 3PT

Brown's spot at the bottom of this list says more about the strength of the division than his talent. He hasn't played a single NBA game yet, but has a sky-high ceiling. As a dynamo scorer with defensive upside, there's a lot to like about his game. And his development is massively important for the Nets' future. Brown could be a fast riser on this list if he lives up to his potential.

4. Payton Pritchard, Boston Celtics

Apr 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) reacts after a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 17.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.2 APG, 37.7% 3PT

Pritchard will be taking on a new role next season, as he enters the starting lineup officially. He started 50 games last season and put together a strong season in Boston. He showed off better playmaking skills and was still able to score at will. He'll have to adjust to being a full-time starter, but the track record is there. Pritchard could fully break out with Jaylen Brown no longer in town.

3. Immanuel Quickley, Toronto Raptors

Feb 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 16.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.9 APG, 37.4% 3PT

When on the court, Quickley is a game-changer for the Raptors. The only problem is his inability to stay healthy. He played 70 games last season, but missed the playoffs with an injury. He played 33 games the season before. When on the court, he's a knock-down three-point shooter and playmaker. The Raptors will need him healthy to reach their goals next season.

2. Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

May 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates during the final moments of their win over the Boston Celtics in game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 28.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.6 APG, 36.7% 3PT

In any other division, Maxey would be an easy choice for the top spot. He's one of the craftiest pure scorers in the league and a pest defensively. He's impossible to stop in transition and the engine behind the 76ers' offense. While his numbers may drop a bit with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown in the fold, Philly will still rely on Maxey a ton.

1. Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season stats: 26.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.8 APG, 36.9% 3PT

Brunson has been an elite regular-season performer for a few years now, but he translated his game to the playoffs last season. He was incredible in the Knicks' run to the championship, capped off by a perfect 45-point performance in the close-out game. Brunson is at the top of the basketball world at the moment, and it's fully deserved. He's the cream of the crop in a tough division.