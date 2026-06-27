Kobe Bryant Was Apparently Willing to Play for the Nets Had They Drafted Him

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired the draft rights to Kobe Bryant in exchange for Vlade Divac on draft night in 1996.

Despite falling to No. 13, Bryant ended up becoming the best player in an extremely loaded draft class featuring Allen Iverson, Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen and Steve Nash, among other All-Stars.

The then-New Jersey Nets, now Brooklyn Nets, were intent on selecting Bryant No. 8 on draft night, but Bryant's camp signaled to the organization that he would not play for the Nets. In fact, Bryant had apparently threatened to go play in Italy had he been selected in New Jersey.

If it were up to then coach John Calipari, the Nets would've called Bryant's bluff. All these years later, it seems like Bryant would've been open to playing for the Nets after all, ESPN's Bobby Marks shared on an episode of NBA Today.

Bobby Marks who worked for the Nets at the time shared this wild story:



"In 2002 in New Jersey we play the Lakers in the NBA Finals and they sweep us 4-0 and I'm walking in the hallway in that old arena and here comes Kobe carrying the trophy walks past me and he goes, hey you… pic.twitter.com/YUaA7NsHUm — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 26, 2026

New Jersey ended up selecting Kerry Kittles at that spot, as the Villanova product was part of the Nets teams that got to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Bryant won five championships with the Lakers, was an MVP, and finished his career as one of the greatest players of all time, mastering the art of scoring at all three levels and committing himself to becoming one of the best defenders at his position.

It's insane to think of an alternate universe in which Bryant expressed an openness to etching a name for himself in the Meadowlands instead of Hollywood.

While the New York Knicks have historically been the most popular team in the area, he would've still been across the river of the biggest market in the world and probably have gotten plenty of endorsement opportunities.

Assuming the Nets were still able to eventually land Jason Kidd, Bryant would've been the perfect backcourt mate for him, given his ability to finish plays from J-Kidd's beautifully timed passes. The two would also have wreaked absolute havoc on defense.

If Bryant had led the Nets to at least one championship, it's hard not to wonder how much more popular the franchise would be today.

But at the very least, Bryant's presence alone probably would've shifted how the Nets were seen in the tri-state area. His Mamba Mentality could've enabled fans to fight bumper-to-bumper traffic and squeeze through tight trains and buses just to make it in time for tip-off in the swamps of East Rutherford.