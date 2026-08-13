Who Are the 5 Best Small Forwards in Brooklyn Nets History?
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From ridiculous shot-making to revolutionary dunks, the Brooklyn Nets have seen a lot of solid production from small forwards in their franchise history.
Some of them have helped the Nets win some games at the highest level.
Who are they? Let's take a look.
5. Bernard King
Bernard King spent his first two seasons with the Nets, averaging 24.2 points per game in his first season in the league.
He set a Nets franchise record for most points scored in a season (1,909) during his rookie year.
4. Rick Barry
Rick Barry spent only two years with the New York Nets in the ABA but he made a name for himself, averaging 30.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his 139 games with the franchise.
Barry helped the Nets get to the ABA Finals in 1972, though they fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games.
3. Richard Jefferson
Richard Jefferson may have been snubbed out of a couple of All-Star appearances with the New Jersey Nets but he played pivotal parts of teams that got to the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003 and for other teams that got to the playoffs during that decade.
His defensive versatility and slashing skills made him an excellent fit next to Jason Kidd and Vince Carter.
2. Kevin Durant
From a pure talent standpoint, there's no greater player to ever put on a Nets uniform than Kevin Durant.
However, he played just 129 games with the team and failed to get his team past the second round of the playoffs, though injuries and other circumstances played a major part in that.
Durant is best remembered for gutting out during the Nets' 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks, registering a 49 point triple double in Game 5 and scoring 48 points in Game 7 of that series, though Brooklyn failed to overcome the eventual champs.
1. Julius Erving
Julius Erving played for the Nets during their ABA days, winning ABA MVP in all three of his seasons with the franchise.
Dr. J helped the Nets win ABA championships in 1974 and 1976, winning playoffs MVP both times.
Erving gained a ton of popularity not only for his incredible stats and team success, but also for his incredible hangtime and grace in the air which inspired several big-time dunkers for generations to come, including the great Michael Jordan.
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Sameer Kumar covers the NBA and specializes in providing analysis on player performance and telling stories beyond the numbers. He graduated from SUNY Oswego with a B.A. in Broadcasting & Mass Communication.