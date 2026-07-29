Nets Offseason Signings Earn Grades, Potential Impact

Keon Ellis and Day'Ron Sharpe earned strong reviews from ESPN's Zach Kram after signing their respective offseason deals with the Brooklyn Nets. Both signings earned an A- grade, praising Brooklyn for adding value without sacrificing long-term flexibility as the organization continues its rebuild.

Ellis, who signed a two-year, $18 million contract with the Nets, arrives in Brooklyn looking for a fresh opportunity after a 2025-26 campaign split between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers. While his offensive production dipped last season, the 26-year-old still has the tools to become the Nets' most impactful perimeter defender.

Ellis broke onto the scene during the 2024-25 season by averaging 1.5 steals per game while knocking down 43% of his three-pointers. His three-point percentage fell to 36% last season, leading to reduced minutes before he was dealt to Cleveland.

Despite that regression, Brooklyn is betting on Ellis' defensive upside. Ellis is still relatively inexperienced, with fewer than 5,000 NBA minutes played despite being 26 years old, making him an ideal developmental piece. While Ellis' small frame limits his ability to defend larger opponents, he remains a stronger perimeter defender than any other guard currently on Brooklyn's roster.

Ellis projects as a rotational guard capable of locking down opposing point guards and creating transition opportunities with his active hands. If his outside shot returns closer to his 2024-25 efficiency, he could quickly outperform the value of his contract.

Brooklyn also retained one of its own by re-signing center Day'Ron Sharpe to a two-year, $20 million contract, another move viewed as one of the league's better bargains.

Rather than simply exercising Sharpe's $6.25 million team option for the upcoming season, the Nets declined it and rewarded the 24-year-old with a guaranteed deal. The only reason that Kram didn't hand out an "A" grade was that Brooklyn did not secure Sharpe for additional years.

Sharpe has quietly established himself as one of the NBA's most productive backup centers. Although he has never averaged 20 minutes per game for a season, his impact has consistently shown up in advanced metrics. Last season, the Nets posted a minus-4.3 net rating with Sharpe on the floor compared to minus-12.3 when he sat, the largest on/off differential on the team.

Sharpe is an efficient finisher around the basket and has developed into arguably the league's premier offensive rebounder. Among active players with at least 1,000 career minutes, Sharpe leads the NBA with an 18.5% career offensive rebounding rate.

With the Nets trading away Nic Claxton earlier this offseason, Sharpe is expected to enter training camp as Brooklyn's starting center. Sharpe's physicality and willingness to embrace the dirty work that every team needs have made him a valuable part of Brooklyn's young foundation, and the increased opportunity could finally allow his production to receive wider recognition.

Playing alongside veterans Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. should also allow Sharpe to focus on the areas where he excels most: controlling the glass and creating second-chance opportunities.

The Nets' frontcourt could receive another boost in the near future, while one addition remains incomplete. Veteran center Moritz Wagner has reportedly agreed to join Brooklyn, but the signing has not yet become official.