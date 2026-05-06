NBA Free Agency: Sleepers to Watch for the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are entering their most pivotal offseason in years, and this year's NBA free agency has the chance to change their direction for the better. With the looming possibility of the Nets getting competitive this summer, the market could be extremely lucrative for them.

Brooklyn will first focus on the 2026 NBA Draft, but free agency is still a major part of its potential plan. The team is projected to be one of the top teams in the league this offseason in terms of cap space, which will give it a chance to land a big name on the market.

While Nets trade rumors highlight superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Donovan Mitchell, there are certainly a few sleepers to watch in free agency. Here are three players Brooklyn could bid for in order to have a better roster:

Anfernee Simons, Chicago Bulls

Simons is 26 years old, but already has eight seasons in the NBA under his belt. He has proven to be an elite isolation scorer, able to take defenders off the dribble or move without the ball for open shots.

This year was a unique one for Simons, as the guard wasn't with the Portland Trail Blazers for the first time in his career. He was moved to the Boston Celtics last summer and then traded to the Chicago Bulls at the deadline.

But entering unrestricted free agency, the Nets could swoop in and grab their second scorer to Michael Porter Jr., enhancing the offense. Last season, Simons put up an efficient 19.3 points and 4.8 assists per game.

CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks

McCollum appeared to be a lock to stay with the Hawks through the first three games of the playoffs, but a major drop-off has his future with the team in question. The 34-year-old scorer was moved from the Washington Wizards in the Trae Young trade, and in Atlanta, he put up 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists on 46-36-74 shooting splits.

If the Nets want to go for more veteran leadership to help the young core, McCollum could definitely be that piece to mentor guards like Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf. He has plenty of experience in big moments, and while he isn't necessarily a superstar, the unrestricted free agent would make Brooklyn better.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers

Reaves is the big fish to watch for the Nets, but he's a sleeper because Brooklyn isn't exactly the most enticing location when it comes to winning right now. Nevertheless, money talks, and with the Lakers' cap hold at $21 million for the undrafted star, he could depart for a better financial situation.

Reaves was second to Luka Dončić in Los Angeles' offense this season, but he would be the guy in Brooklyn. Imagine what the 27-year-old could do as the main scorer, after averaging 23.3 points per game this year. Expected to decline his $14.5 million player option, the Nets should come calling.