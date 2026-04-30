Three Young Players the Brooklyn Nets Should Pursue This NBA Offseason

For the first time in years, the Brooklyn Nets have the chance to build a legitimate postseason contender. After multiple seasons in a rebuild, rumblings of the Nets getting competitive this offseason have surfaced, given that they don't control their first-round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

But that shouldn't take away from the blueprint that general manager Sean Marks and the rest of the front office laid for the future. Brooklyn just took five prospects in the first round of the 2025 draft, and owns 12 first-round picks from 2026 to 2032. The organization could certainly make a series of win-now moves, but does it truly make sense to sell young assets?

The Nets could get competitive, but do so while following their organic timeline. This summer, many players could be available that fit this rebuild, speeding up the timeline while remaining responsible in terms of salary cap and overall capital. Here are three young names Brooklyn should target this offseason:

Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Eason is set to hit restricted free agency this summer, but just because the Rockets can match any offer received doesn't mean they'll follow through. They're hard-capped at the first apron, which means the 24-year-old forward could be on the move after Kevin Durant and Jabari Smith Jr. were given extensions last year.

The Nets could bring in Eason with more of an offensive role. His defense is his most notable trait, averaging 1.4 steals per game over the last two seasons. This year, he was more of a threat from beyond the arc, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 42-36-78 shooting splits.

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Watson is a big name to watch in Brooklyn. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently listed the Nets as one of three teams to watch as the young forward enters restricted free agency.

The Nuggets could sacrifice veterans to keep the 23-year-old after his stats jumped to 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 41.1% from three. However, similarly to Eason, his team could be forced to let him walk if the apron levels are a priority.

The Nets could immediately make Watson the focal point of their young core. In January, a month in which Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray missed significant time, he averaged 21.9 points and 1.5 blocks per game. He has the potential to be a star in the near future.

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Every Zion Williamson suitor is watching with caution after his first few years in New Orleans were marred by health issues. But this past season was a step in the right direction. The former No. 1 overall pick played 62 games, putting up 21 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Williamson has two years left on his contract, so the Nets could put together a decent package and manage to keep him with the franchise long-term. It may not make as much sense as Watson or Eason, but he's not quite out of NBA 'youth' territory at 25. His value is the lowest it has been across his career thus far.