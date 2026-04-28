Nets Assistant Coach Interviews for Pelicans Head Coach Position

The head coach hiring process for rebuilding teams in the NBA is clear. Get a young mind in the building who players can relate to and who knows how to develop prospects with high potential.

The Brooklyn Nets hired 42-year-old Jordi Fernández to lead the rebuild ahead of the 2024-25 season. By all accounts, the players have bought into his coaching style. Now, another rebuilding team is in search of a coach who could help refine its young roster.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a combined record of 47-117 over the past two seasons, only one game better than the Nets. They do, however, have some promising pieces to potentially bring them back into relevancy. Jeremiah Fears, Derik Queen, Trey Murphy III and a valuable asset in Zion Williams are a solid foundation for any coach to come into.

Steve Hetzel Interviews for Pelicans Head Coach Vacancy

Nets assistant coach and 2025 NBA Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel interviewed for the Pelicans head coaching position, per The Athletic. He's believed to be Fernández's top assistant and would be a major loss for Brooklyn.

The interview is slightly interesting as the Nets entire coaching staff was recently re-signed.

Hetzel joined the coaching staff at the same time as Fernández and has done a lot of work with the young players on the roster. He started his NBA coaching career with the Detroit Pistons as an assistant. However, he's never held a head coaching position in the league.

Former Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford brought Hetzel onto his staff in 2014. The two stayed together until 2021, when Hetzel joined Chauncey Billups with the Portland Trail Blazers. Hetzel's original coaching experience came in college while he was at Michigan State.

He was the student manager for the Spartans men's basketball team from 2003 to 2005 under head coach Tom Izzo. His time under great basketball minds and in player development roles could help him lead a young team.

Along with coaching Brooklyn's "Flatbush Five" in Summer League, he's spent time coaching at the G League level. Hetzel's defensive-oriented approach is rooted in the ideals of mentors like Clifford and Izzo.

The Pelicans have also reportedly interviewed Rajon Rondo, Sean Sweeney and Darvin Ham, with plans to do more interviews in the coming weeks. If Hetzel were to get the job, that would likely thrust Juwan Howard into the role of top assistant unless the Nets bring in someone else to fill the void.