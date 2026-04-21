What Does Jordi Fernández's Extension Mean for the Brooklyn Nets' Future?

It's tough to evaluate a coaching staff when the team it coaches is in a full-fledged rebuild. For the Brooklyn Nets, it wasn't hard to determine whether or not to give their sideline leaders a contract extension.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nets have signed Jordi Fernández and his entire coaching staff to multiyear contract extensions. The move comes after two years of Fernández as the head coach, a stretch in which he went 46-118. General manager Sean Marks made a statement regarding the decision from the front office.

"Jordi is a tremendous leader who, along with his coaching staff, put his stamp on this franchise from the moment he arrived in Brooklyn," Marks said. "Over his first two seasons, Jordi has built a strong foundation rooted in player development, a competitive spirit and honest communication, all of which have been embraced throughout our roster."

When Brooklyn signed Fernández in 2024, the team was clearly heading toward the basement of the NBA if it wasn't already there. The Nets traded Mikal Bridges for a haul of first-round picks not long after going 32-50. The Spaniard was there to develop youth with less of a concern about winning.

But fast forward to today, and the extension could be very telling about how the organization wants to move going forward. There have been rumblings of Brooklyn getting competitive as soon as this offseason with its plethora of assets, both in cap space and draft capital.

This extension doesn't just mean the Nets are putting trust in the coaching staff to lead them out of a rebuild, but it could also mean that they want Fernández and his supporting cast to be the group when Brooklyn is in postseason contention.

The decision makes sense. Even when the Nets should have been dropping games and sitting at the very bottom of the league, as many anticipated, Fernández was coaching them to a few key upsets, playing inspired on both ends of the floor. Brooklyn went an impressive 7-4 in December, recording the NBA's best defensive rating.

The flashes of potential have been there. When Fernández first signed to become the 24th head coach in franchise history, he made it a point that he wanted to implement selfless, fast-paced, team basketball. Brooklyn has lacked a true franchise star in its tenure, so the team has been forced to play within those constraints, and for a rebuilding roster, it has worked at times.

The Nets are sticking with Fernández for the long term, giving him an extension ahead of their biggest offseason yet. They're due to land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but also have the assets to go all in on a superstar. No matter the direction, this coaching staff will be the one to trust for years to come.