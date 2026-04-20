Nets Sign Head Coach Jordi Fernández, Staff to Multi-Year Contract Extensions

The Brooklyn Nets have signed head coach Jordi Fernández and his entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Fernández just wrapped up his second season as Nets head coach, going a combined 46-118 in his first two seasons in the role.

“Jordi is a tremendous leader who, along with his coaching staff, put his stamp on this franchise from the moment he arrived in Brooklyn," Nets GM Sean Marks said. "Over his first two seasons, Jordi has built a strong foundation rooted in player development, a competitive spirit, and honest communication, all of which have been embraced throughout our roster. The energy and passion the entire staff relentlessly pour into our players reverberates throughout the organization, and we are excited to have this group continue to lead our franchise into the future.”

Fernández has gracefully handled the challenge of working with a roster mired in a rebuild since the Nets decided to part ways with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, intentionally working to bring out the best of each and every player on his roster.

He's implemented strong defensive schemes, especially at the point of attack. It'll be on him and the rest of the coaching staff to work on the team's poor interior defense, but the foundation for some of the league's best defenses certainly start at the point of attack and full court pressure.

Fernández has also helped Michael Porter Jr. develop his all-around game, drawing up schemes that maximize the 6-foot-10 forward's ability to put pressure on the rim and score through off-ball scoring actions.

Fernández has also helped Nic Claxton develop his all-around game on both sides of the floor, especially his playmaking skills. Claxton's knack for operating at the elbow and level has helped stretch opposing defenses outside the paint, giving Claxton ample room to attack the basket and feed cutters.

Both Porter and Claxton have developed considerable chemistry because Fernández has maximized their fit in his system.

Though the Nets have been stationed at the bottom of the standings for the last few seasons, the team is expected to attempt to move towards true championship contention within the next couple of years, perhaps as soon as next season.

Perhaps the Nets could swing for the fences and look to acquire a high-scoring guard who has proven capable of stepping up in the playoffs this offseason if his team faces an early exit.