Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Believes Michael Porter Jr. Will Be an All-Star Next Year

Michael Porter Jr. began his Brooklyn Nets career with a bang, averaging 25.6 points per game on a crisp 48.2% shooting from the field in his first 38 games with the team.

However, it wasn't enough to get him into the All-Star Game despite Brooklyn's impressive stretch in December that saw them go 7-4.

All-Star snubs are a part of the NBA. Even though Porter didn't seem to take his exclusion from the midseason festivities graciously, garnering that consideration at least spoke volumes to how great he looked out there on the court.

For his part, Nets coach Jordi Fernández believes Porter will break through and make his first All-Star team next season.

"I think that Mike has always been a really hard worker," Fernández said. "The way his body has been, unfortunately, and the way he's performed, and he's played without missing many games. It tells you a lot about his work ethic.

"Mike had a great year last year, and I believe that this year he's going to come in with the purpose of the team being way more competitive, winning many, many games, having a chance to win every single game. That's how I feel coming in: that we'll have a chance to win every game. And then him being in a conversation to be an All-Star, and in my mind, he should have been an All-Star. He will be an All-Star. Whatever happens, it's not something that I can control, but that's my mindset going in; that's his mindset going in."

The Nets may need to shock the world next season for Porter to make the All-Star team, as players from losing teams rarely get to be named All-Stars.

The Nets aren't expected to be playoff contenders next season despite having no incentive to tank, though they are one big trade away from heading towards that direction.

The Nets could also simply shock the world with what they currently have, as Julius Randle is only a few seasons removed from making an All-NBA team.

Plus, Egor Dëmin seemed poised to take another leap in his game following a breakout performance in the Summer League, and Mikel Brown Jr. seems mature and skilled enough to make real contributions the second he steps onto an NBA hardwood.

If MPJ and the Nets exceed expectations next season, perhaps we could see #17 on the court in Phoenix next February.