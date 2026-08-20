Can the Brooklyn Nets Shock the World This Season?

The Brooklyn Nets finished with one of the worst records in the league last season.

What that record doesn't highlight, however, is how the Nets appeared poised to turn their season around in December, when they went 7-4 while boasting the league's best defensive rating.

Nic Claxton was a huge part of that spark, but the longtime Net is now part of the Chicago Bulls, as he was sent packing in a deal that brought Julius Randle to Brooklyn.

Randle, in a lot of ways, is an upgrade, but he isn't the same defender that Claxton is. Randle can replicate the playmaking Claxton brought to the offensive side of the ball, but he brings way better 3-point and midrange shooting and determination of barreling downhill for tough baskets at the cup.

Randle also has experience being the best player of a playoff team, making All-NBA teams and going on deep playoff runs, which a young locker room should immediately benefit from.

Randle alone could help talk even the most pessimistic fan into thinking the Nets are capable of significant improvement next season,

However, there are plenty of other factors that suggest that the Nets are poised to make an incredible leap in the standings next season.

A bulkier Egor Dëmin looked ready to take the next step in his game during Summer League, attacking the rim like we've never seen before and throwing down alley-oop slams reminiscent of a dunk contest winner.

Dëmin will likely operate better in an off-ball role, given his ability to light it up from deep and serve as a secondary playmaker, especially with Mikel Brown Jr. in the mix to make life much easier for his new backcourt partner.

Brown could also become the three-level scoring guard the Nets so desperately need to help them come through with clutch buckets down the stretch of tight games or when the team is otherwise in need of a spark when the game slows down.

In addition to Randle, the Nets added a solid mix of veterans to the mix this offseason, including Keon Ellis and Mortiz Wagner.

If Randle and Michael Porter Jr. find quick chemistry and Brooklyn's young core of Dëmin, Brown, Nolan Traoré, Danny Wolf and Noah Clowney all take considerable leaps in their game, there is a very rela chance that the Nets could break through and land at least one of the play-in spots next season.