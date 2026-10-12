Nets' Egor Demin Tunes Out Opposing Fans: 'Some Nights Are Louder Than Other Ones'

The Barclays Center has been notorious for drawing fans of the opposing team since the Brooklyn Nets came to town in 2012.

The Nets have had an up and down time in the borough, failing to capitalize on a couple of super team eras, one which featured three MVP candidates in the prime of their careers.

While the Nets would certainly prefer to get more support from their home fans, it's not going to stop Egor Demin from expecting his team to show up to work night in and night out.

"I wouldn't say so, not necessarily," Demin said. "I want myself and the whole group to come every day to the gym and either, even when it's an off day, right, and attack it with full force, no matter if it's the off day, practice day, or the game day.

"I think no matter who we play, I expect us to come with that with the same level of energy and effort to win either as you know, whoever it is, but obviously the for the crowd is probably make difference. So, you know, some nights are louder than the other ones."

Of course, Demin taking the next step in his game could create more buzz and optimism within the broader Nets fanbase, as the No. 8 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft looked a lot more comfortable getting downhill, putting pressure on the rim and lighting it up from downtown.

Demin has surprised many by showing he can take over as a point guard after previously showing more signs of being an offball guard or wing in the league, given his limited ability to handle the ball and take it downhill.

Mikel Brown Jr. may still operate as the ultimate floor general for the Nets of the future, but it'll make Nets coach Jordi Fernandez's job a lot easier to stagger the backcourt duo's minutes if Demin can handle the floor general duties on a consistent basis.

Julius Randle has also already made a noticeable difference on the floor and in the locker room, setting a tone that wasn't always available to this group last season.

He's looked incredibly comfortable sliding back in as a No. 1 option and has been doing all of the little things during games, such as diving on the floor for loose balls.

This team certainly has the makings to draw more Nets fans to the building once again.