Nets Coach Jordi Fernandez Sings Julius Randle's Praises: 'I'm Very Happy With Him'

Julius Randle has made quite an impression in his first two preseason games with the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to put an imperfect tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves behind him.

Randle didn't necessarily shy away from his on-ball responsibilities alongside Anthony Edwards, but Nets coach Jordi Fernandez envisions fully utilizing the tools the two-time All-NBA forward brings to the table.

"I don't know what happened in the other places because I wasn't there, so I think that I can use him in many different ways as a ball handler, in the post, iso, off-ball screen," Fernandez said. "So that versatility is a luxury to have. He always showed that he's an efficient player. I just got to get him comfortable and help him. But I'm very happy with everything that he's willing to do, and everything that he can do is a very good tool to have for your team.

"He attracts a lot of defenders and finds the way to spray the ball for shots. Gets to the free-throw line. Very happy with not just the offense, but you see him pick up full court and his physicality and it's impressive. So he's leading not just like touches and offense and all that put him in different situations, but defensively I'm very, very, very happy with him."

Fernandez recognizes all of what Randle has accomplished during his career, including several All-Star Game and playoff appearances.

Randle helped the Nets defeat the heavily hyped Philadelphia 76ers in LeBron James's first preseason game with his new squad, going up against a lineup featuring Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe.

It was Randle's activity that helped set the tone on both ends of the floor, particularly in the first half, when the Sixers' stacked lineup played a majority of their minutes.

"Three-time All-Star," Fernandez said. "Been in the playoffs multiple times and he's coming here and the first one to dive on the floor in the pickup court. I couldn't ask for a better leader and a better vet right there, or a grown-up, because, you know, obviously he's not old. He's a very young player. Very happy because we need that and that's contagious and those to me is what we call winning plays, right? You dive for a ball, you get it and then we score. So, that picks up the momentum and the energy in the building."