Nets GM Sean Marks Explains What Has to Happen Before Brooklyn Makes a Big Move

The Brooklyn Nets have had a solid offseason, bringing in Julius Randle in a multi-team trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves while sending Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

The Nets saw strong performances from Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. in Summer League, only adding to the future excitement of this team.

However, there will come a point in time when the franchise is going to need to trade some of its best assets for a superstar who can genuinely be the face of a winning team.

For now, though, Nets GM Sean Marks seems to be playing it safe, perhaps as a way to evaluate what the team currently has before making a decision about where to go.

“We’re always going to be opportunistic," Marks said. "If the right options come around, there’s no stone left unturned. But we just have to look at the big picture here. When is the right time for Brooklyn to go all in? And how these (young) guys develop is going to predicate a lot of that. That to me is the most important thing right now: developing these young guys and surrounding them with the right fits, the right caliber vets who motivate them and lead them down the right path.”

It's hard to gauge a player's upside from Summer League alone, but both Dëmin and Brown have shown All-Star potential, or at least high-level role player upside.

However, it takes at least one superstar to win a championship in the NBA, and you need at least one versatile wing on both sides of the floor. One who can score in a multitude of ways and lock down the perimeter.

Dëmin possesses some of those traits as a wing, given his size, length, shooting and playmaking skills. However, he could benefit from having a legitimate three-level scorer and a lockdown defender by his side.

Brown has shown considerable range from downtown and an incredible knack for getting downhill, but he could benefit immensely from having an elite wing or big man scorer by his side to create open looks inside and out.

Simply put, both players have tremendous upside, but it shouldn't stop the Nets from using their treasure trove of assets to reel in a big fish once Marks decides to head out to sea.

Till then, Randle should help bring some much-needed veteran experience to a young Nets locker room.