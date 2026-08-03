Nets Coach Jordi Fernández Told Everyone Exactly What He Expects From Julius Randle

The Brooklyn Nets made an unexpected addition this offseason, acquiring Julius Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a multi-team deal sending Nic Claxton to the Chicago Bulls.

Claxton has more or less developed into the team's leader, given his longstanding relationship with the organization. However, Randle should be expected to step into that role, as he brings considerably more experience and accolades than his predecessor.

Nets coach Jordi Fernández is excited to have a new voice in the locker room, noting several of his achievements and other intangibles.

"He's going to be a leader, that's for sure. We're bringing a three-time All-Star, a guy who's been in the playoffs multiple times," Fernández said.

"He's won a lot of playoff series; he's got the experience. But going back to what Sean and his group do is bring around the right character. He wants to lead. He wants to do it the right way. He's very happy to be with us and help us grow. His leadership, not just with his voice, but also by example, is going to be very important."

Though there's always a chance Randle could eventually be moved for a younger star, for now, the Nets should focus on allowing Randle to set the tone for the team's offense each night and giving him full freedom to do what he does best.

Randle's knack for getting downhill will open up this offense in ways that should allow Michael Porter Jr., Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. to get hot from downtown, cut to the rim or get to their spots in the midrange.

Importantly, this young Nets locker room needs to have an experienced leader ready to hold teammates accountable through the rigors of the regular season. Once a bad habit is set, it's hard to break out of that.

Randle has experience turning a team around, helping the New York Knicks reach the playoffs in his second season with the team after nearly a decade out of the postseason.

Though Randle is significantly older now, he has experience as the face of a franchise in an unforgiving media market and several deep playoff runs, reaching the Western Conference Finals with the Timberwolves in 2025.

The Nets' record may not be ideal next season, but Randle's wisdom could prove to be valuable for the young guns and put this team on a positive trajectory in the years to come.