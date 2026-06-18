Nets' Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton Among Best Offseason Trade Candidates

The Brooklyn Nets are going to be busy this offseason. With no first-round pick in the 2027 draft, there's no incentive for the team to be bad again. It's time for Sean Marks and the front office to strap some accelerators onto this rebuild.

Making a big trade or two could do just that for Brooklyn. The Nets roster includes a pair of veteran players who could garner a ton of interest on the trade market. One major media outlet believes Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton are among the best options on the trade market this offseason.

CBS Sports released its top 50 offseason trade candidates, and both Porter and Claxton were on the list. They were in the "Good players, bad teams" category. Porter was 29th on the list, while Claxton was 32nd. The duo found themselves in the same tier as Trey Murphy, Myles Turner, and Daniel Gafford. Here's what writer Sam Quinn had to say about them both.

On Porter:

"The Nets have a bit of a track record when it comes to trading high-level forwards. Everyone tells them to deal those players at the deadline. They decline to do so, instead waiting for the perfect offer. Then they get it over the summer... The Nets don't control their first-round pick next year, so there's no impetus to trade him, but if they're blown away as they have been in the past, they'll certainly listen to offers." Sam Quinn, CBS Sports

On Claxton:

"There is, again, less impetus for the Nets to force a veteran trade without control of their 2027 pick, but given the league-wide center shortage at the moment, there will be a market for Claxton on his reasonable contract." Sam Quinn, CBS Sports

Quinn makes good points about the counterintuitiveness of trading important veterans right before a season where you need to win games. If Brooklyn moves Porter or Claxton for future picks or buy-low candidates, it could backfire. But there are trade options out there where the Nets could move a star for a star, keeping hopes alive for a competitive season.

The question ultimately comes down to whether or not the Nets see either player in their long-term future or not. Porter is entering the final year of his deal. Claxton has two years left. If Brooklyn doesn't view either of them as a fit in the long run, moving them this offseason could make some sense.

It's going to be a pressure-packed Summer for the front office, and these two veterans will be at the forefront of it. How they handle Porter and Claxton this offseason could determine how quickly Brooklyn gets back to winning games.