NBA Mock Trade: Nets Send Michael Porter Jr. to the Warriors

Michael Porter Jr. may become a trade candidate if he isn't given a desirable extension by the Brooklyn Nets, per NBA insider Mike Scotto. Even after coming off a breakout season where he was their primary source of offense, he could be on the move.

Porter will be 28 years old at the start of next season. Most of the Nets' current core is much younger than the skilled scorer, and likely doesn't have much more room to grow. This is just one of many trade rumors surrounding Brooklyn this offseason.

The team that has most recently been connected to Porter is the Golden State Warriors. As long as Stephen Curry is on the roster, the front office knows it can compete for a championship. Adding Porter should only help the case.

Brooklyn Nets Receive:

• Draymond Green

• Al Horford

• Will Richard

• 2028 First Round Pick (Top 5 Protected)

Golden State Warriors Receive:

• Michael Porter Jr.

• Malachi Smith

The toughest part about getting Porter to Golden State is making the money work. Porter is owed roughly $40.8 million in the final year of his contract, so the Warriors have to send out significant salary to stay within trade restrictions. This proposal does exactly that by using Draymond Green's $27.6 million salary, Al Horford's $5.9 million and Will Richard's minimum contract to get close enough for legal salary matching.

The question that this trade and really any trade involving Porter raises is whether he's more valuable than future cap flexibility and compiling assets. For a rebuilding team, adding a future first-rounder is always valuable. Golden State's 2028 pick may become a premium lottery asset given real uncertainty surrounding the Warriors' future after the Stephen Curry era.

Porter's contract would come off the books, and Brooklyn would take back roughly $35.8 million. The trade would save the Nets over $7 million immediately and increase their cap flexibility moving forward. Brooklyn would gain roughly $19 million in cap space after the proposed move. That matters for a franchise still trying to build around youth. Porter is a talented player, but he's also approaching extension eligibility and could command another massive contract.

Brooklyn wouldn't need to view Green as a long-term piece either. His value in a one-year rental would be as a veteran mentor and defensive culture setter. Green could also be immediately moved in another deal if he doesn't want to play for the Nets, or he could be used as a trade chip at the 2027 trade deadline.

The financial savings are attractive for Brooklyn, and the first-round pick helps, but this could easily be seen as unfavorable to its front office.

Porter is in his prime and one of the best scoring forwards in basketball. If the Nets could swing better draft capital or a more talented young piece, they'd be more inclined to move him.