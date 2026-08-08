Brooklyn Nets Called 'Sneaky Landing Spot' for Next Wave of Stars to Hit the Market

The Brooklyn Nets are in an interesting spot.

They could win a few more games next season with Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle leading the way while Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. figure out their niche at the next level.

At some point, though, the Nets will have to head out to sea and reel in a big fish, as Porter could be moved for a five-time All-NBA forward. Brooklyn could look to act on that need within the next year, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz writes.

"Interest among New York fans could be at an all-time low with the Knicks winning the 2026 title," Swartz wrote. "There's not enough sure-fire young talent on this roster to bring new fans on board and veterans like Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. were salary-dumped onto this rebuilding Nets roster.

"Although they won just 20 games last season, should the Nets actually look to become buyers now that they have two veteran starters and no reason to try and lose? This could be a sneaky landing spot for the next wave of stars to hit the market, especially given the amount of former first-round picks and future draft capital owed from the Knicks and Denver Nuggets."

With the plethora of first-round picks the Nets have, flexibility is certainly on their side. The NBA is an unpredictable league, and any star could become available.

For example, if the LaMelo Ball experiment doesn't work out, Anthony Edwards could look to seek an exit from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Edwards is still just 25 years old, so trading multiple first-round picks and a promising young prospect or two is well within bounds for the Nets at this time.

But that is something the Nets cannot plan for right now, as Ball and Edwards have the potential to be the league's best backcourt.

Jayson Tatum's situation with the Boston Celtics could also go south if the Celtics fail to remain competitive after trading Jaylen Brown.

Luka Dončić could also grow frustrated with the Los Angeles Lakers if the storied franchise fails to surround the Slovenian superstar with the right supporting cast.

Small market teams across the league are always in danger of losing their best players, so the best thing the Nets could do for now is focus on developing the young players they have but be ready to pounce when a golden opportunity is presented to them.