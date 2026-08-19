Nets' Mikel Brown Jr. Doesn't Hold Back in Conversation with Two Hall of Famers

Following the New York Knicks' historic championship run, the Brooklyn Nets are looking for a star who could someday help the team reach similar heights.

That player could end up becoming Mikel Brown Jr., who the Nets selected No. 6 overall in this past draft.

Brown seems just as ready to make a big impact in Brooklyn, as he discussed in a recent episode of Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady.

"I think one, my impact on winning, not really just trying to fill up the stat sheet," Brown said. "At the end of the day, it's about plus-minus with me. Like if I'm on the court, are we in the plus? Are we winning the margins? I feel like that's the biggest thing that kind of separates me from everybody else. And some things that I want Nets fans to know is that I'm all about winning. Whether that's me scoring it, whether that's me playmaking, whether that's me being a leader, or if I have to be like all of them. Like, I've taken on that burden."

"I've been in every situation. I've been the guy. I've been somebody that has to play a role. I've been the superstar on the team. I've had to do just scoring. I've had to do just playmaking. I've literally been through it all. So, I feel like I'm very versatile and diverse when it comes to whatever is needed of me, and that's what I'm going to do. And also on the defensive end, I really feel like people coming into this draft process kept trying to, you know, get at me for my defense, but really didn't go look at the film and see how I guard. I guard the basketball."

Brown seems very bought into the idea of putting his team ahead of himself in most, if not all of the answers he's given in recent interviews, which should excite Nets fans more than anything else.

Brown has all of the intangibles to become a dynamic scorer at the next level, given his deep range and knack for getting to the rim at will.

Brown has the size and physical tools to become a problem on the defensive end, but if he can learn to truly put it all together and commit to locking down on that end, the Nets might someday have themselves a two-way star at point guard.