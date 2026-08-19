Five Must-Watch Games on the Nets' 2026-27 Season Schedule

With a league-high 16 back-to-back sets, 11 of which require a flight to the second destination, plus an Atlantic Division almost entirely made up of title contenders, the Brooklyn Nets will have their hands full as they look to escape the basement of the NBA. They are widely regarded as having one of, if not the toughest schedules in the league this season.

The Nets open their season on Oct. 21 against the Charlotte Hornets, the first time since 2023 they'll do so at Barclays Center. With new additions such as Mikel Brown Jr., Julius Randle and Moritz Wagner, the floor has been raised. The big question is how high (or low) the ceiling runs.

Across this 82-game schedule, five matchups stand out as must-see TV for Brooklyn fans. Most of these will take place in November, but each has a very different magnitude for the season.

Nets Face Champion Cross-Town Rival

Monday, Nov. 2 @ New York Knicks

Nets owner Joe Tsai wasn't reserved when asked about the Knicks' title run happening in a year when they were clearly rebuilding. Brooklyn and New York left off on opposite sides of the league spectrum, which puts more pressure on the Nets to make this early November contest competitive, at the very least.

Randle, who made his first All-Star and All-NBA teams with the Knicks en route to bringing them back from irrelevancy, will enter Madison Square Garden as a member of the cross-town rival. He has a history with New York, good and bad, so this carries weight for the Nets.

LeBron James and the 76ers Come to Town

Monday, Nov. 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers stole headlines this offseason by totally revamping their rotation. On paper, this is the best starting lineup in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps the NBA, with Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Joel Embiid. Not to mention, the bench has somewhat of an upgraded look, highlighted by Anfernee Simons, Labaron Philon Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Whether this group can gel and avoid a classic superteam implosion remains to be seen, but everyone will have their microscopes ready for when Philadelphia comes to their city. For the Nets, it will be as uphill a battle as any matchup, but just having four All-NBA players on the other side will be a spectacle.

Nic Claxton's Return to Brooklyn

Wednesday, Nov. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls

For the first time in his professional career, Nic Claxton will take an NBA court not wearing a Nets uniform. The 27-year-old developed into a true paint anchor across his seven seasons in Brooklyn before the organization shipped him to Chicago in a multi-team trade that brought back Randle.

It will be an emotional night for Claxton and the Nets faithful. The Bulls are in a similar position, navigating the rebuild while also having promising pieces. This should not only be a touching moment, but a competitive homecoming as well.

Julius Randle's Return to Minnesota

Monday, Nov. 23 @ Minnesota Timberwolves

It's hard to fathom that these games take place across just 22 days, but the Nets will travel to Minnesota for what will be Randle's first game back in Target Center. He wasn't with the Timberwolves for very long, lasting just two seasons in that uniform, but he was a part of a memorable 2025 Western Conference Finals run.

Fans in Minnesota weren't as fond of Randle as the fans in New York were, mostly because his efficiency took a dip over the last year, and the team was already a contender when he arrived. This nationally televised battle has the basketball world wondering whether those in attendance will cheer or boo his name.

Rookie Guards Duel on New Year's Eve

Thursday, Dec. 31 @ Sacramento Kings

Brooklyn has a league-low two games on national TV, but the rookie duel between Mikel Brown Jr. and Darius Acuff Jr. is not one of them. The point guards went back-to-back picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, with many Nets fans desiring Acuff.

In many cases, having two low-level teams go against each other creates more competitive basketball. The Kings still have some relatively big names on their roster, including Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, while Brooklyn is led by Randle and Michael Porter Jr.

However, all eyes will be on Acuff and Brown, who will likely guard each other for a good chunk of the game.