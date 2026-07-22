Nets Offseason Grade Doesn't Paint Accurate Picture of Their Future

ESPN's Zach Kram handed the Brooklyn Nets a B- for their 2026 offseason, arguing the team improved in the short term without doing much to clarify its long-term outlook. Brooklyn added Julius Randle, retained Day'Ron Sharpe and Josh Minott on team-friendly deals and filled out its roster with rotational pieces like Keon Ellis and Moritz Wagner.

Looking solely at the star power of the transactions overlooks what general manager Sean Marks appears to be building. Rather than chasing a splashy offseason, the Nets have prioritized player development and financial flexibility.

The headliner was the acquisition of Randle from the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Nic Claxton. Kram noted that Randle should raise Brooklyn's floor thanks to his offensive production, but questioned whether the move helps the franchise's long-term direction. While that's true to an extent, the trade also reflects Brooklyn's desire to establish a more competitive environment for its core.

Randle gives the Nets a proven All-NBA caliber scorer capable of easing offensive pressure on young guards while providing leadership to one of the league's youngest rosters. Beyond Randle, Brooklyn's offseason has been defined by value.

Re-signing Sharpe ensures the Nets retain one of the NBA's better backup centers on a manageable contract, a move Kram himself praised as a steal. Minott brings athleticism and defensive versatility after showing flashes in 16 games with Brooklyn last season, while Ellis arrives as one of the league's better perimeter defenders. Wagner adds frontcourt depth and floor spacing.

The Nets also continued investing in youth through the draft and two-way contracts. They walked away with two first-round selections, the prize being No. 6 overall pick Mikel Brown Jr. After selecting Tyler Bilodeau with the 43rd overall pick, Brooklyn signed the forward to a two-way contract, giving the organization another developmental piece with offensive upside. Earlier this offseason, the Nets also signed Chaney Johnson to a two-way deal.

Those moves fit a pattern that has emerged throughout the rebuild. Rather than sacrificing future flexibility for short-term gains, Brooklyn has consistently looked for undervalued contributors who can outperform expectations. That philosophy also showed itself at the end of last season.

The Nets used the final months of the 2025-26 season to evaluate developmental talent, signing players like Grant Nelson, Malachi Smith and Trevon Scott to contracts before reshaping the roster. Those auditions helped Brooklyn identify which players fit the organization's vision while preserving cap flexibility heading into free agency.

Uncertainty remains because the Houston Rockets still own swap rights to Brooklyn's 2027 first-round pick, limiting the incentive to tank, and the franchise still lacks a definitive cornerstone. Those realities make Kram's grade understandable.

However, grading the Nets solely on a lack of blockbuster moves ignores the organization's broader objective. Brooklyn was trying to build a deeper, more competitive roster while maintaining flexibility.