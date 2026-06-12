Nets Predicted to Trade up at NBA Draft for Cameron Boozer

The Brooklyn Nets are evaluating several prospects ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft, where they're set to be No. 6 on the clock.

However, it's still possible that the Nets move up in the draft to improve their chances of securing a game-changing prospect.

In this scenario, ESPN suggests Brooklyn trades its No. 6 pick, a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick in order to move up to the No. 3 spot.

"Brooklyn should make up for its bad luck on lottery night by pushing in a big pile of chips to target Cameron Boozer as a frontcourt linchpin and marketable face of the franchise," ESPN's Ben Golliver wrote.

"Despite making history by selecting five players in the first round of last year's draft, the Nets lack a clear team identity and need a player with Boozer's polish on and off the court."

Though it might be quite the gamble for the Nets to trade away some of their future assets to land Boozer, they still have picks left over from a big trade they made with the New York Knicks in 2024.

"I understand the lure of moving up three spots to pick Boozer or Caleb Wilson, especially after Brooklyn positioned itself in the bottom of the standings in two straight seasons but won't have a top-five pick to show for it," ESPN's Bobby Marks wrote. "But the Nets sacrificing two future unprotected picks of their own is not worth the risk. Unloading two of the three Knicks unprotected picks acquired in the Mikal Bridges trade might be the smarter play."

Boozer fits the profile in terms of what Nets GM Sean Marks and coach Jordi Fernández look for in a player. He can operate as a hub in the high post and run the pick-and-roll very well, score from all three levels, punish mismatches, and push the ball in transition. Simply put, he's an elite connective piece.

However, he's not necessarily known for being an elite shot creator or defender, so it'll be important for the Nets to round out a roster that helps keep some of those weaknesses at bay while accentuating his strengths.

Even when you take some of his weaknesses into consideration, Boozer still projects to be, at worst, a multiple-time All-Star the second he steps foot on an NBA hardwood. One that could help change the trajectory of this Nets franchise.