Three Prospects Most Linked to the Brooklyn Nets in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets are two weeks away from one of the biggest nights in recent franchise history. Regardless of a 20-62 season and the unfortunate lottery luck, they still have an opportunity to grab their next big star in the 2026 NBA Draft.

With the sixth pick, there's a lot of debate on who Brooklyn should take. Most of it depends on who is selected before then, but the consensus top four has been AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson. The Nets will be paying most of their attention to who the LA Clippers take at No. 5.

But Brooklyn has still been linked to plenty of prospects, three of which have been documented as legitimate targets. Here are the three players most linked to the Nets leading up to draft night:

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Recent intel suggests that the Nets could be vying for Acuff with their pick. The star point guard took college basketball by storm to end the season, putting up big numbers in the SEC Tournament and leading Arkansas to the Sweet 16.

Acuff finished the year averaging 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists on incredible 48-44-81 shooting splits. He was the Razorbacks' top option and go-to scorer, but he did so in an efficient fashion, which leads many to believe he can be a franchise guard similar to an Allen Iverson or Damian Lillard.

The one concern is Acuff's defense, but the measurable prove he actually has some potential in that department. At 6-foot-3 with a 6-foot-6 wingspan, he has the athleticism and strength to not be a liability. The real question is whether he will be smart and motivated on that end of the floor.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

The Nets reportedly met with Brown and his family in Orlando for a pre-draft workout, and he falls in line with their needs and pick range. The 6-foot-5 point guard wasn't as efficient as Acuff at Louisville, but he still put up big numbers, averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

Brown was three-point heavy in terms of his shot selection, taking more than half of his attempts from beyond the arc. He shot 34% from deep, but at the same time, he can still create inside and, almost better than anyone in the top 10, handle the rock and facilitate as a floor general.

A 6-foot-8 wingspan should also be something the Nets consider, as Brown can provide more defense than some of these smaller point guards. He may not be a superstar in one category, but the Florida native can contribute to so many areas of the game.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Ament is the most controversial prospect heading into the final stretch before draft night. The Tennessee star was projected as high as fourth when the college basketball season started, but there are so many concerns with his athleticism, IQ and overall shot-making ability.

Still, 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as a 6-foot-10 perimeter ball-handler were enough for Brooklyn to be heavily linked to Ament.

This wouldn't be a surprise from Sean Marks. This front office is coming off a polarizing 2025 draft, but the rookies surprised a lot of people this past season. The hope would be that Ament becomes a more controlled scorer who would live up to the defensive potential his frame suggests. Think Paolo Banchero or Nets star Michael Porter Jr.