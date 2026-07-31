Nets Predicted to Acquire 'Box Office' All-Star in Deal Involving Julius Randle

The Brooklyn Nets hope to make the 2027 postseason, but their primary focus remains on player development and maintaining flexibility for the future.

The Nets hope Julius Randle could keep the team competitive and impart wisdom to some of the younger guys on the roster. However, Randle is still productive enough on the court that he could be used to acquire a young star with tremendous upside, as Sai Mohan of Heavy proposes a three-team deal involving the Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers would acquire: Julius Randle

Nets would acquire: Zion Williamson

Pelicans would acquire: Jarred Vanderbilt (via NTMLE), Jaden Hardy, Jake LaRavia, Dalton Knecht, 2027 first-round pick (via HOU), 2028 top-8 protected first-round pick (via NYK), 2031 second-round pick, 2032 second-round pick (via WAS)

The 2027 first-round pick (via HOU) and 2028 top-8 protected first-round pick (via NYK) belong to Brooklyn. Given that both picks are expected to be out of the lottery, this could be a golden opportunity for the Nets to buy a depressed asset and hope Williamson finds new life in the Big Apple.

"For all his flaws and inconsistencies, Zion Williamson is box office," Mohan wrote. "And the Nets, one of the most valuable franchises in the league, could use a player of his name value.

"The Nets would really have nothing to lose by pairing Williamson and MPJ along with their long list of young players, who are expected to be unleashed by head coach Jordi Fernández this coming season. With the unique contract structure of Williamson, they are not obligated to guarantee him another year, either, making it a risk-free trade."

Williamson once electrified crowds at Duke and in his earlier days in New Orleans but has undergone several injuries and body transformations since stepping foot on an NBA court.

The Nets already gave Michael Porter Jr. a chance to resurrect his career. Given that the Nets have no incentive to tank next season, why not just give up the pick and another pick that isn't likely to give them a franchise-changing superstar for a chance to acquire a player who once showcased generational talent?

The Nets need a big name and personality who fans can genuinely rally behind at the Barclays Center or wherever they're watching the games. Williamson can also draw eyeballs to the Nets' social media accounts and YES Network one thunderous dunk at a time.