Nets Select Joshua Jefferson With No. 28 Pick In 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets continued adding to their core Tuesday night, selecting Iowa State forward Joshua Jefferson with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

For a franchise still focused on accumulating talent and long-term building blocks, Jefferson represents one of the safest and most intriguing value picks in the back end of the first round. The senior forward put together a breakout campaign at Iowa State, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game while earning First Team All-Big 12 and Consensus Second Team All-American honors. He also became the first player in conference history to record multiple triple-doubles in Big 12 play during a single season.

At 6-foot-8, 245 pounds, Jefferson doesn't fit the mold of a traditional forward. Instead, he built his draft stock as one of the best playmakers at his position. His 4.8 assists per game ranked among the nation's leaders for forwards, and his ability to initiate offense made him one of the most unique prospects in the 2026 draft class.

The selection addresses several needs for Brooklyn. Throughout the season, one of the biggest themes surrounding the Nets was their lack of offensive connectivity and consistent playmaking.

While the organization has accumulated several young scorers during its rebuild, finding players who can elevate teammates remains a priority.

In a scouting report published during the college season, Jefferson was praised for his two-way versatility and basketball IQ. Evaluators highlighted his passing feel, defensive impact and well-rounded offensive game as reasons he emerged as a legitimate first-round prospect despite entering the year with far less national attention than many players in the class.

The Nets have consistently prioritized versatility during their rebuild, and Jefferson fits that philosophy. He can handle the ball and defend multiple positions. His combination of size and feel should allow him to contribute in a variety of lineup combinations.

There are still questions about his long-term ceiling. Jefferson was one of the older prospects selected in the first round, and his outside shooting remains a work in progress after shooting 34.5% from three-point range this season. However, many scouts view him as one of the most NBA-ready players available outside the lottery.

For Brooklyn, the appeal is clear. The Nets are still searching for foundational pieces, but successful rebuilds also require players who make everyone around them better. With the 28th pick, Brooklyn landed one of the most versatile and productive forwards possible.

If Jefferson's playmaking and defensive instincts translate to the next level, the Nets may have found one of the biggest steals of the first round.