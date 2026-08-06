Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Reveals When He Wants to Retire

Michael Porter Jr. has battled through a lot of adversity with injuries throughout his career, undergoing two back surgeries before officially stepping foot on an NBA hardwood and another during the 2021-22 season.

Porter was once expected to be one of the league's best superstars, but he's still managed to carve out a solid career for himself, helping the Denver Nuggets win a championship in 2023 and breaking out to score nearly 25 points per game in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite being just 28 years old, retirement seems to be on the mind of Porter.

"When we start having kids, I don't want other people really raising my kids," Porter said on the Girls, Disrupted Podcast. "But the thing is, I don't want to play basketball for 10 more years. I want to be done in the next five, six years. So during that time, I'm fine being home a lot. I'm a chill dude. I want to raise my kids."

Given the amount of physical and emotional labor Porter has had to go through just to have a chance of lacing them up each night, it's understandable that he's already thinking about a life after his playing career.

However, this is something the Nets need to consider when discussing a potential contract extension with MPJ, as it'd make little sense to keep him around if Porter plans on being out of the league by the time Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Dëmin are in their primes, barring an unexpected move that sends the two young Nets guards packing.

Plus, this is the same player who admitted he stopped trying after he learned he didn't make the All-Star team, so if the Nets aren't planning on being competitive next season, what makes them think Porter is going to be all in for all 82 games?

At the end of the day, Porter was never really expected to be a long-term piece for the Nets.

Though his performance last season was a pleasant surprise, he would be a much better fit for a contending team rather than a rebuilding one at this stage of his career.

At the very least, the Nets could look back at their trade with the Nuggets with their head held high, as they landed an asset that could greatly appreciate in value over the next few years, which is Denver's first-round pick in 2032.