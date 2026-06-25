Nets Select Tyler Bilodeau With Pick No. 43 In 2026 NBA Draft

The Brooklyn Nets added another frontcourt piece to their rebuilding roster Wednesday night, selecting UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau with the 43rd pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

As a second-round selection, Bilodeau will likely be signed to a two-way contract, allowing him to split time between Brooklyn and Long Island while earning a chance to carve out a long-term NBA role.

The 6-foot-8 forward was one of the most efficient offensive players in college basketball last season. Bilodeau averaged 17.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for UCLA while shooting 51.8% from the field, 46.4% from three-point range and 87.3% from the free-throw line. He led the Big Ten in three-point percentage and earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors for the second straight season.

Bilodeau's offensive profile fits what Brooklyn has prioritized throughout this rebuild. The Nets have consistently targeted versatile players who can playmake and shoot –– making Bilodeau's floor-spacing ability immediately stand out. NBA Draft analysts project him as a stretch-four capable of contributing offensively early in his career thanks to his age, shooting touch and efficient scoring arsenal.

The selection also addresses a need that has repeatedly been highlighted throughout the draft process: adding complementary talent around Brooklyn's growing young core of playmaking guards.

After the Nets selected lead guard Mikel Brown Jr. at No. 6 and versatile forward Joshua Jefferson at No. 28, the organization entered the second round looking for someone who could fill a niche role. Bilodeau provides a trustworthy hand in a big frame.

Unlike Jefferson, who thrives through his physicality and defense, Bilodeau's appeal comes primarily from his shooting. His ability to stretch opposing defenses should help create driving lanes for Brown and fellow young guards Egor Dëmin and Nolan Traoré.

There are reasons Bilodeau didn't get selected earlier. Scouts have questioned his defensive versatility and overall upside as a 22-year-old prospect. While his shooting translated against high-level college competition, teams remain unsure whether he can consistently guard against NBA forwards.

Still, the value may have been too good for Brooklyn to pass up on. In a draft where many second-round selections are developmental swings, Bilodeau offers a proven skill. He was one of the best stretch forwards in the draft, regardless of where he was selected.

For a rebuilding Nets team searching for contributors everywhere on the court, Bilodeau represents a low-risk bet on one of college basketball's most productive shooters.