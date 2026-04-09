Ben Saraf's Inconsistent Playmaking a Highlight of Nets' Final Stretch

Whether it's a kid stepping onto a rec league court for the first time or an NBA rookie seeing an increase in playing time, there are bound to be inconsistencies. Growth doesn't follow a linear path, as shown by Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf in his rookie season.

The Nets just won their second straight game with a 96-90 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. A hallmark of the game and this recent stretch in general was the contributions of players with plenty of G League experience.

Saraf was one of the leaders of the charge with 19 points, five rebounds and three stocks. He also got to the free throw line 10 times, making all but one of his attempts.

Inversely, Saraf shot 5-for-13 from the field, 0-for-2 from three-point range, and most noticeably turned the ball over three times compared to his two assists. He ended with a -7 plus/minus through a career-high 36 minutes of play.

Saraf will turn 20 years old on April 14, highlighting the fact that his youth is going to come with growing pains. Playmaking has been one of the most intriguing parts of his rookie season. He averages 3.2 assists per game –– 5.8 per game on a per-36 basis. Saraf averages 20 minutes per game, and his assist numbers only went up 0.2 with an average five-minute increase over his last five games.

His turnover numbers have also gone up since seeing an increase in playing time. He's averaging 2.8 turnovers per game in his last five outings compared to his 2.2 per game season average.

Saraf is second on the Nets in assist percentage this season, only behind fellow rookie Nolan Traoré. He accounts for 24.2% of the team's assists when he's on the court. His ability to get in the lane has freed up dump-off passes to his bigs.

He ranks 296th in the league with a 1.43 assist/turnover ratio among players who have played at least 30 games. Decision-making in the paint is where Saraf needs to improve to make a positive impact as a lead guard. His athletic traits are already on the downside compared to his fellow rookies, so he can't afford to have a turnover problem.

While Saraf has gotten plenty of opportunities to play through mistakes over the last month, those same chances likely won't be there next season. His best quality is his court vision, and limiting turnovers as well as developing a more efficient scoring arsenal could separate him from other guards on the roster if developed this offseason.