Brooklyn Nets’ Star Questionable to Play Tonight
The Brooklyn Nets are set to face off against the Houston Rockets tonight, hoping to continue their much-improved play into the new year.
Unfortunately, they could begin 2026 without their star forward in Michael Porter Jr., who is listed as questionable to play against Houston tonight with an illness.
In one of the biggest turnarounds of the season, the Nets have won seven of their last 11 games, with MPJ being the biggest part of that.
He’s been producing at an All-Star level all season long, scoring a career-high 25.8 points per game on 50% shooting, hitting on a blistering 41% of his over nine attempted triples per game. Even more, he’s taken on other roles as well, averaging a career-high in both rebounds at 7.5, and assists as 3.3.
The next-closest non-Cam Thomas Net — who has played in just 10 games this season — is averaging just 13.6 points. Suffice it to say, Porter’s offensive output has been a necessity for Brooklyn’s recent success.
There’s been no update on whether MPJ will play in tonight’s game, though we’re only a few hours from tipoff.
Here are the full injury reports for both teams ahead of tonight’s contest:
Brooklyn Nets:
Egor Demin — Out: Lower back soreness
Tyson Etienne — Out: G League
Haywood Highsmith — Out: right knee recovery
Chaney Johnson — Out: G League
EJ Liddell — Out: G League
Terance Mann — Out: Right hip contusion
Michael Porter Jr. — Questionable: Illness
Ben Saraf — Out: G League
Houston Rockets:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Right ankle sprain
Clint Capela — Questionable: Illness
Isaiah Crawford — Out: G League
Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left soleus strain
Tyler Smith — Out: G League
Fred VanVleet — Out: Right ACL
The Nets will also be without two starters in Egor Demin and Terance Mann tonight, both of which have been instrumental to Brooklyn’s success. Demin has come on as a fiery 3-point shooter, and Mann is one of a few Nets’ with veteran experience.
The Rockets are dealing with a laundry list of an injury report themselves, also seeing a star listed as questionable in Alperen Sengun, who has missed two-straight games with a strain.
The Nets and Rockets will tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The Nets are searching for their 11th win on the season, while Houston hunts for No. 21.
