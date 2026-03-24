Brooklyn's Rebounding Concerns a Takeaway As The Nets Lose To The Trail Blazers

The Brooklyn Nets (17-55) continued their West Coast swing on Monday night with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers (36-37).

The Nets were coming off a tight loss to the Kings on Sunday and were looking to rebound against a Portland team chasing a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Trail Blazers played like a team in desperate need of a win, downing the Nets 134-99 in dominating fashion.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets big loss to the Trail Blazers.

1. Ben Saraf Impresses Again

With the Nets shorthanded once again, Ben Saraf was called upon to give Brooklyn some important minutes. He delivered for Jordi Fernandez. Saraf scored in double figures for the sixth time in his last seven games on Monday, finishing with ten points in 19 minutes off the bench.

Saraf had only had four double-digit scoring performances all season before his run over the past few weeks. After a rough start to his NBA career in October, it looks like his time in the G-League did wonders. Saraf is playing a much more confident game, breaking down defenses, getting to the free-throw line, and dishing out dimes. It's been a great close to the season for him.

2. Nets Got Killed On The Glass

A great way to get blown out in an NBA game is to get dominated in the rebounding department. The Nets were an excellent example of that in Portland. The Trail Blazers won the rebounding battle 45-32, ending Brooklyn possessions after just one shot and getting out in transition.

Brooklyn had no answers for Portland center Donovan Clingan, who hauled in an impressive 15 boards while also blocking seven shots. The Nets' leading rebounders were Josh Minott and Chaney Johnson, who each had just five rebounds. This kind of effort on the glass is unacceptable and needs to be addressed before Wednesday night's game.

3. Brooklyn Was Dominated In All Facets

You'd be hard-pressed to find a single aspect of this game that the Nets played better than the Trail Blazers. Brooklyn shot 41% from the field and 28% from three, compared to 55% AND 47% from Portland, respectively. The Nets were out-rebounded, outscored in the paint, and committed nine more fouls.

The only thing Brooklyn did semi-well on Monday was forcing turnovers, as they forced 24. The Nets also turned it over 22 times, basically nullifying the number of turnovers they forced. This was a terrible all-around performance from the entire roster. Fernandez will need much better from this group of guys as the season winds down.