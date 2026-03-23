Brooklyn's Rookies a Takeaway As The Nets Fall To The Kings

The Brooklyn Nets (17-54) hit the road for a long West Coast road trip that began on Sunday night against the Sacramento Kings (19-53).

This game had huge stakes in the race for the number one pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as both the Nets and Kings are near the bottom of the standings and looking to increase their lottery odds. The Kings won the game 126-122, but the Nets won the battle in the standings by dropping this game.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Kings.

1. The Rookies Played Well

The Nets' rookies, as many may expect, have been very hit-or-miss this season. They've had great moments and flashes, but just as many growing pains. Sunday showed this rookie class near its very best. Danny Wolf had an early nine points and four rebounds before leaving with an ankle injury. Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore, and Drake Powell combined for 47 points and 12 assists in the loss.

With just 11 games left this season, expect the remaining healthy members of this rookie class to see some considerable minutes as they attempt to earn a role in next year's rotation. With another high draft pick entering the fold this offseason, the youth movement is officially on in Brooklyn, and they've got a great start with the 2025 rookie class.

2. Ziaire Williams Was Great

With all of the injuries that Brooklyn is currently dealing with, Ziaire Williams found himself as one of the elder statesmen in this game. And he played like it. He got 22 minutes, posting 18 points, three assists, two steals, and a block.

The rookies aren't the only ones fighting for a role on next year's roster. Williams is in a similar boat. He's shown some great stuff this season, but needs to show some more consistency to gain the trust of Jordi Fernandez when the roster is healthy. The talent and upside are there; the only question is whether Williams can show them consistently.

3. Remember This In June

This game had massive ramifications for the NBA Draft Lottery, as the Nets gave themselves some separation from the Kings for the third-worst record in the league. The upcoming draft class features three world-class prospects in Cameron Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, and Darryn Peterson. With this loss, the Nets increased their odds of landing one of those guys.

At this point in the season, it's probably the best-case scenario for the Nets to lose games. It's even better when they're competitive, young guys play well, and they still lose. That's what happened on Sunday. It's tough to swallow in the moment, but the future of the Nets organization will be thankful that the current iteration of the team did this.