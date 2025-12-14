Three Things to Watch for in Nets vs. Bucks

Tonight, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks at home, hoping to grab just their seventh win of the season.

The Nets have played better basketball of late, grabbing three wins in their last five tries, though head coach Jordi Fernandez is certain to want even more growth as the season wears on. With that, the team's draft odds are worsening by the day, though its crop of five first-round rookies seem to be getting better with each game.

Here are three things to watch for in today’s Nets-Bucks matchup:

Danny Wolf’s Hot December

Few expected any of the Nets’ rookies to make major impact in Year 1, though that’s exactly what forward Danny Wolf has started doing in the month of December.

He’s gone for double-digit scoring in three of his five games in the month, including two 17-point outings versus the Jazz and Mavericks.

He’s averaging 11.8 points per game in that five-game stretch, shooting 48% from the field and a blistering 50% from 3-point land on good volume. He’s also added 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Milwaukee’s frontcourt should offer a tough test.

Can the Bucks Right the Ship?

After starting off fairly hot, Milwaukee is 3-10 in their last 13 games. Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed time, and the team has generally just been inconsistent on both ends.

With that, rumors have swirled around the team’s superstar, though there seems to be no real traction in that regard.

With Brooklyn at 6-18 on the season, Sunday’s game could give insight into where the Bucks are at.

Michael Porter Jr.’s Continued Success

Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t looked at as a true No. 1 scoring option coming into the season, but that’s exactly what he’s been for Brooklyn so far.

He’s now scoring above 26 points per game on the season, going for 33-plus in each of his last four games. Brooklyn’s earned wins over the Pelicans, Bulls and Hornets in that span, with MPJ obviously being a major part of that. He's hit five or more 3-pointers in each of those games, showing league-best prowess from beyond the arc.

Those across the league are now wondering if this is a simple hot-streak for Porter, or if he's truly capable of doing this on a night-to-night basis. Milwaukee's defense isn't especially notable, potentially clearing a path for him to grab another 30-point game.

The Nets and Bucks tip off at 5 p.m. CT from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.