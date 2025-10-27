Can Nets Take Advantage of Rockets' Guard Situation?
The Brooklyn Nets are still winless this season, but their backcourt could be key to changing that.
On Sunday, the Nets went down by 26 in the third quarter in San Antonio before battling back and even taking the lead against the Spurs. While the Nets still lost, it was the second straight game they showed some clear fight against a team expected to be in the playoff picture.
Considering Brooklyn’s situation, games like that could become the new normal for the Nets this season. Still, Jordi Fernandez and company will be looking to compete every night and find ways to come away with some wins.
On Monday night, the Nets will be in Houston to finish their first back-to-back of the year against the Rockets. While Houston is expected to be one of the West’s top teams, the Nets might be able to take advantage of the Rockets’ ball-handling situation.
After losing Jalen Green in the Kevin Durant trade, ball handling was always a potential concern for the Rockets, and losing Fred VanVleet to a torn ACL just before the season started has only exposed that issue more.
The start of Sunday’s game in San Antonio might have given a glimpse into how Brooklyn should approach its matchup in Houston. Over the first few minutes after tipoff, the Nets applied some serious pressure to the Spurs, which resulted in five San Antonio turnovers in the first four minutes.
That defensive intensity helped Brooklyn get out to a solid start. While the Nets forced only seven turnovers across the final 44 minutes, they should still take something away from how they started that game.
With Houston’s starting backcourt being Amen Thompson and Kevin Durant, there’s a chance Brooklyn could feast on the Rockets with some early pressure. Of course, that might be an area Rockets coach Ime Udoka gives some extra attention going into this battle.
After losing tight matchups to Oklahoma City and Detroit ot begin the season, Houston ranks among the league’s worst when it comes to turning the ball over. Averaging 19.5 turnovers per game thus far, the Rockets effectively rely on their offensive rebounding to make up for their deficiencies on that end.
However, if Brooklyn can do a good job of forcing turnovers early and forcing Houston to play from behind, the offensive rebounding of Steven Adams and Alperen Sengun might not be enough to overcome the aggressive defense of Fernandez’s squad.