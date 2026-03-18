Chaney Johnson Making the Most of His Early Nets Opportunity

The Brooklyn Nets are giving more and more opportunities to young players as the season winds down. The minutes distribution has become increasingly balanced, especially with injuries to Michael Porter Jr., Egor Dёmin and other rotation guys.

Such circumstances have led to Chaney Johnson having played an average of 19.4 minutes across the first five NBA games of his career. After Monday's 114-95 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, it's safe to say he has taken full advantage of what the coaching staff has presented him.

Johnson made his debut on March 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies. He played just five minutes, but recorded four points, a rebound, a steal and a block, making both of his shot attempts. From there, the minutes kept building.

The 23-year-old put up similar stats the following two games against the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks, but he was still extremely efficient, shooting 62.5% from the field and 66.7% from three. It was his last two games in which he was really impressive.

In a March 14 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Johnson shot 0-for-6 from the field, but that didn't deter his impact. The 6-foot-7 wing still managed to score six points, and more importantly, notch 10 rebounds, three steals and a block. He was a defensive motor for Brooklyn, a big reason why the 76ers scored just 104 points on 46-12-81 shooting splits.

Then came Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers that likely cemented his spot in the Nets' rotation for their final 14 games of the season. Johnson put up a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Leading the team off the bench, the Alabama native was moving well off the ball, setting himself up for perimeter looks and easy cuts to the basket. Brooklyn was never in it competitively, but if there's one positive to take away, it's his performance.

Johnson is now averaging seven points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal per game this season. The Nets brought him in on a two-way deal after a stint with the Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers' G League affiliate). He went undrafted in 2025, but has carved out a nice role in the league as a two-way role player.

Johnson has since displayed a knack for perimeter shooting, defense and rebounding. If he can continue to impress fans and the organization with his efficiency and impact on both ends of the floor, he could become a lasting NBA player.