Nets Rank in Top Tier of Draft Asset Rankings

ESPN's Bobby Marks ranked every NBA team's draft assets through 2033. The Brooklyn Nets were put in tier one with six other teams that have a plethora of future draft capital.

They hold 35 picks from the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft until 2033 –– 14 being first-round picks and 21 being second-round picks. The Nets hope to rebuild to playoff contention through the draft and by trading these assets for proven players.

After a 2025 draft cycle that featured a record five players selected in the first round for Brooklyn, it still has much to look forward to. Let's see what its draft capital is looking like through 2030 to gauge the immediate future.

2026 Draft Capital

• No. 6 overall pick (own)

• No. 33 overall pick (own)

• No. 43 overall pick (LAC)

2027 Draft Capital

• Unprotected first round pick (own, HOU has swap rights with its first round pick)

• Unprotected first round pick (NYK)

• Unprotected second round pick (LAL)

2028 Draft Capital

• Unprotected first round pick (own)

• Protected first round pick (PHI 1-8)

• Unprotected second round pick (own)

• Unprotected second round pick (ATL)

• Unprotected second round pick (MEM)

2029 Draft Capital

• Unprotected first round pick (NYK)

• First round pick swap

• Unprotected second round pick (own)

• Unprotected second round pick (DAL)

• Unprotected second round pick (GSW)

• Unprotected second round pick (MEM)

2030 Draft Capital

• Unprotected first round pick (own)

• Unprotected second round pick (own)

• Unprotected second round pick (DAL)

• Unprotected second round pick (BOS)

• Unprotected second round pick(LAL)

The Nets' haul of draft picks over the next handful of seasons is evidently impressive. The assets are a mix of quantity and quality. In a deep 2026 cycle, they have the chance to get multiple players who can contribute immediately.

2027 may prove to be a greater challenge for Brooklyn to walk away with top-tier talent –– not owning its first round pick –– but it still has the rights to two firsts currently. Teams can fall off or make a jump forward in the blink of an eye, so it's hard to properly rate the pick's value until they are set.

The rebuilding Nets also don't need to build through the draft continuously. Grabbing multiple rookies in each cycle only tends to complicate matters more than solve them. Don't be surprised if their stockpile of draft picks ends up being used more as trade pieces than to select future contributors.